Billboard Gospel AirPlay Chart (Week of July 26th)
Yolanda Adams takes the top spot in this weeks Billboard Gospel AirPlay Charts with her song ‘Blessings’. Check it out below!
- Yolanda Adams – Blessings
- William Murphy – Double
- Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It AnyWay
- Donald Lawrence – Word
- Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey
- Maverick City – Constant
- Pastor Maike Jr. – Amen
- Marvin Sapp – He Was there
- Zacardi Cortez - Work It Out For Me
- Bri Babineaux - Confident
- Me’Kayla – Give Me You
- Jovonta Patton – Your Name
- Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
- T.I., Young Dro, Kirk Franklin & Sunday Service - Thank God
- Rudy Currence - God Don’t Cancel Me
- Micah Lee - Clap my Way
- CeCe Winans f/Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
- Maverick City & Song House – Well Well Well
- Otis Kemp f/ Tasha Page Lockhart - Church Parking Lot
Billboard Gospel AirPlay Chart (Week of July 26th) was originally published on praisedc.com
