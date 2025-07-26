Desktop banner image
Billboard Gospel AirPlay Chart (Week of July 26th)

Yolanda Adams Takes Top Spot In Billboard Gospel AirPlay Charts With 'Blessings'

Published on July 26, 2025

Yolanda Adams takes the top spot in this weeks Billboard Gospel AirPlay Charts with her song ‘Blessings’. Check it out below!

  1. Yolanda Adams – Blessings
  2. William Murphy – Double
  3. Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
  4. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It AnyWay
  5. Donald Lawrence – Word 
  6. Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey  
  7. Maverick City – Constant
  8. Pastor Maike Jr. – Amen
  9. Marvin Sapp – He Was there 
  10. Zacardi Cortez - Work It Out For Me
  11. Bri Babineaux - Confident
  12. Me’Kayla – Give Me You
  13. Jovonta Patton – Your Name
  14. Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
  15. T.I., Young Dro, Kirk Franklin & Sunday Service - Thank God    
  16. Rudy Currence - God Don’t Cancel Me
  17. Micah Lee - Clap my Way
  18. CeCe Winans f/Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
  19. Maverick City & Song House – Well Well Well
  20. Otis Kemp f/ Tasha Page Lockhart - Church Parking Lot
