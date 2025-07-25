Desktop banner image
Trendsetter & Big Breeze Talk Kingdom Hits and Creating Fearlessly

Published on July 25, 2025

Posted on the Corner Interview graphic for Trendsetter Sense and Big Breeze
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Trendsetter Sense and Big Breeze recently sat down with Incognito to spill the details on their latest collaboration, “Pop Out,” a track infused with trap energy and Kingdom purpose. The conversation peeled back layers of artistry, faith, and ambition, offering a rare glimpse into the grind behind their glow.

“Pop Out,” hailed as a fearless anthem, is more than just a song for the duo. “It’s confidence in God and a reminder to stand on Kingdom business, no matter where we are,” Trendsetter explained. Featuring bars that hit hard and unapologetically real production, the track is part of Reach Records’ Summer 25 Playlist, a vibe in itself.

 

When asked about their creative flow, Big Breeze broke it down. “A lot of prayer, a lot of fasting, but we keep the sound authentic. The beats hit, the energy’s real, and it lines up with the mission.” Big Breeze also spoke on evolving daily—balancing faith while staying true to the streets that shaped him. “Being around like-minded people and staying in the Word fuels me. It’s about showing the bros that this walk with Christ isn’t fake and that change is possible.”

Trendsetter Sense shared his Chosen Journey, transitioning from working with hip-hop greats like T.I. and Jeezy to pouring that same energy into Kingdom music. “God said to bring the same swag and quality but elevate the purpose. There’s nothing watered down here—it’s Kingdom business at its finest.”

From shouting out collaborators to praising how the music is touching lives beyond church walls, this duo is redefining what it means to put faith over fear, one beat at a time. Trendsetter Sense and Big Breeze aren’t just making music, they’re building a movement.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
