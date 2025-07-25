What’s The ‘Tea’? This App Has Men Shook On Social Media

Tatiana Sidorova

From hotlines and AOL chat rooms to the OG days of BlackPlanet and sites of the sort, dating in the digital era has gone through a variety of shifts over time. However, we may be witnessing a whole new peak with the introduction of an app simply described as Tea. Designed exclusively for women — there’s a pre-screening process and everything — the app allows users to anonymously review and rate pictures of men.

Billed by the site as “dating safety tools that protect women,” ladies everywhere have been jumping for joy at the opportunity to not only seed out the “red flags” but even search through a pool of “green flags” as well — verified, of course! They can even run background checks, identify catfish via reverse Google Image search, look up sex offender status and other criminal activity.

Of course, some guys aren’t too thrilled about the idea of potentially being an object of female critique. Those opposed to the Tea app have argued that if the roles were reversed and men were the ones uploading pictures of women with stories attached, the creators would probably be on the verge of a lawsuit.

Others have taken even more drastic approaches in hopes of getting into the app to siphon info for the fellas.

Sadly, an app like this can oftentimes prove to be detrimental for both sides if put in the wrong hands. According to NBC News, the Tea app suffered a data breach as recently as earlier today (July 25), with a spokesperson confirming 72,000 images, including 13,000 verification photos and images of government IDs, were accessed.

More info on the breach below, via NBC News:

“Signing up for Tea requires users to take selfies, which the app says are deleted after review, to prove they are women. All users who get accepted are promised anonymity outside of the usernames they choose. Taking screenshots of what’s in the app is also blocked.

The hacker accessed a database from more than two years ago, the Tea spokesperson said, adding that ‘This data was originally stored in compliance with law enforcement requirements related to cyberbullying prevention.’

The Tea spokesperson said that the company has hired third-party cybersecurity experts and is ‘working around the clock to secure our systems.’

‘Protecting our users’ privacy and data is our highest priority. Tea is taking every necessary step to ensure the security of our platform and prevent further exposure,’ the spokesperson said.”

One user on popular hacker-friendly website 4Chan took credit for the leak by posting a link that allegedly allowed anyone to download the Tea app database of stolen images, including the aforementioned IDs. When an alternative Tea for men did get created, aptly titled Teaborn, men unfortunately proved naysayers right by getting it quickly removed from the App Store due to excessive posting of revenge porn.

Happy hunting to all of our singles out there navigating the Tea app era! See what people are saying on social media about the Tea app, and let us know whether or not you think it works as a friend or foe:

1. When I get posted on the tea app and it says I’m a bigot instead of something actually hurtful like saying my stroke game terrible

via @CuthbertThunder

2. The interesting part about this leak is the Tea app EXPLICITLY told users their photos would be DELETED and NOT stored upon verification, so this is an insult to the overall security and trust of its users.

via @rinnyriot

3. what it feels like to be on the tea app but not actively posting

via @esotericjawn

4. “WE NEED A MALE VERSION OF THE TEA APP” we already have one.

via @ideafucker

5. Somebody posted him on the Tea App & he went off…😭💀

via @IAmLilRico

6. Every TikTok I’ve seen about that Tea app lets me know a lot of women are dating, housing, providing for, procreating with, and fucking BUMS. And yes, my lesbian ass is judging y’all.

via @LilAioli

7. The CIA agent who came up with the tea app idea:

via @SoundDobad

via @ItsLovelyLaveau

9. Men wanted women to choose better and women agreed and created the tea app but now those same men are mad about the app… is it because yall realized that women choosing better means a lot of you will never be chosen ?

via @KUNTAKUNTY

10. here’s the tea app yall really need to download!!

via @juhmeer