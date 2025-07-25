Listen Live
Men React To Broadcast Baddie Taylor Rooks' Surprise Wedding

Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious

Taylor Rooks' surprise wedding sparks hilarious reactions across social media

Published on July 25, 2025

In one of the biggest plot twists of 2025, broadcast bombshell Taylor Rooks popped out married to a “mystery man” after their lavish surprise wedding which sparked hilarious chaos across social media.

The stunning journalist took hard-launching to another level with the big reveal that immediately went viral while blindsiding her 99.7% male fanbase online.

Known for her easy, breezy rapport with some of sports’ biggest names, Rooks had everybody and their mama at the star-studded wedding ceremony in New York City.

NBA stars Kevin Durant (who actually brushed his hair a few times), Draymond Green, and the newly engaged Donovan Mitchell were spotted in photos as well Eagles star Saquon Barkley and hitmakers Jack Harlow, Coco Jones, and Ella Mai.

It didn’t take long for social media to identify the lucky groom from a picture of the menu at the wedding, which read, “Welcome Taylor & Shane NYC 2025.”

Later that day, his full name–Shane Fowler–was revealed when Rooks opened up to GQ Sports about her big day.

According to the article, the pair met while Fowler was in his final year at Harvard Law School. He proposed with an elaborate scavenger hunt across NYC that ended with a backroom dinner at Fini–their favorite pizza spot.

Their no-phone, no-posting ceremony included close to 190 friends and family who enjoyed a wedding meant to evoke classic New York glamour that’s both “vintage and timeless,” according to Rooks.

“He is so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real,” Rooks told the outlet. “His vows moved the entire room to tears. I’m still replaying them over and over in my head.”

Do you think more celebs should keep their relationships private and pop out like Taylor? Would you do it?Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Taylor’s surprise wedding on the flip.

