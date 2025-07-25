Desktop banner image
Superman Stars Share Insights on Roles in Summer Blockbuster

Published on July 25, 2025

Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan take on some serious roles in DC’s new Superman movie, Edi is Mr. Terrific, and Anthony plays Metamorpho. Both actors shared key facts about what went down behind the scenes and what sets this Superman film apart.

Edi Gathegi said, “For me, intelligence is the greatest superpower. You don’t need to be a god to make a difference. Mr. Terrific proves that if you lead with your mind, you can change the world.” He’s all about using brains over brawn.

 

Anthony Carrigan kept it real about his transformation into Metamorpho: the makeup process was no joke—sometimes he had to sit for hours getting three faces glued on. “It’s intense, but you just zone into the fact that you’re part of something extraordinary,” he said.

The actors talked about director James Gunn and how this movie isn’t just about flashy effects. According to Edi, “This movie isn’t just about jaw-dropping visuals—it’s about reconnecting with Superman’s moral core.” The story goes back to Superman’s roots, all about hope and heart.

Filming brought tough moments too. Anthony had to wear a flying rig that clocked in at 60 pounds. Edi said the cast had to “dig deep” when things got rough, always pushing onward because that’s what Superman is all about.

For both actors, joining this film isn’t just another credit—it’s a milestone in their careers. If you’re checking for new takes on classic heroes and what it really means to be super, this movie is one you won’t want to miss.

