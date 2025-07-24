Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

It’s a well-known fact that “Black don’t crack,” and as we watch our celebrity faves grow older right before our very eyes, we are often filled with joy and admiration at how good they look.

Michelle Williams is representing for the 40+ crew, and as she celebrates turning 46, she decided to take to social media to remind ya’ll that she still gives what needs to be given.

In a post on Instagram, Williams shared a series of photos with her fans via a birthday photoshoot with a retro flair. Styled by J Bolin, Michelle served sex kitten in a stunning pink dress with flare bottom and black flowers. She accented the look with medium-length gloves and sky-high platform heels.

But, the Destiny’s Child-turned-Broadway-star was not done showing out, as she shared a separate birthday post with ever more stunning photos. In this batch, Williams went full on glam in a fitted sequin red gown that was accented with her half-up, half-down hairstyle and retro red lip.

In June, Williams stepped away briefly from her critically-acclaimed role in Broadway’s 10-time Tony-nominated production Death Becomes Her to perform at the inaugural Gospel Fest Miami Weekend, according to Miami New Times.

“It’s so cool that I don’t feel like I’m sneaking to Miami,” Williams told the outlet of her ability to honor her Broadway contract and also take on outside projects. “They know my whereabouts, and I am so happy. Gospel music is home for me, so I’m coming home when I come to Miami.”

Happy Birthday Michelle!

Michelle Williams Is Absolute Perfection In Fun & Flirty Birthday Photo Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com