Starbucks Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Latte and Unveils New Fall 2025 Menu

Autumn may still be weeks away, but for Starbucks fans, fall is already on the horizon.

The coffee giant announced Monday that its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will return to stores nationwide on August 26. While that’s slightly later than last year’s release, it still arrives earlier than the company’s traditional September launch, and nearly a month ahead of the official start of fall on September 22.

The PSL, first introduced in 2003, is crafted with espresso, milk, pumpkin spice syrup, whipped cream, and a dusting of pumpkin pie spices. In 2015, Starbucks began using real pumpkin in the recipe, cementing its reputation as a fall staple and cultural phenomenon.

This year’s launch comes at a pivotal moment for Starbucks, which is working to reinvigorate customer traffic and sales after U.S. same-store sales slipped 2% last year. The company hopes the nostalgic appeal of its fall menu can help turn things around.

“These seasonal offerings are cultural touchstones that spark connection, nostalgia, and excitement,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer, in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

What’s on Starbucks’ Fall 2025 Menu?



In addition to the PSL, Starbucks is bringing back several fan favorites:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

There’s also a brand-new drink debuting this year: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, which Starbucks describes as pairing bold espresso with warm fall flavors.

On the food side, the chain is introducing Italian Sausage Egg Bites as part of its seasonal offerings.

The fall menu rollout supports Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol’s Back to Starbucks initiative, launched in 2024 to revive in-store visits and boost sales.

How the Pumpkin Spice Latte Became a Legend

The Pumpkin Spice Latte was born out of a 2003 brainstorming session led by Starbucks product manager Peter Dukes, who sought to replicate the success of the chain’s winter hit, the Peppermint Mocha. Originally considered for the name Fall Harvest Latte, the team settled on Pumpkin Spice Latte to emphasize the spice-forward flavor profile.

“Nobody knew at the beginning what it would grow to be,” Dukes reflected in a 20th-anniversary post on the Starbucks website. “Twenty years later, it’s taken on a life of its own.”

Since its debut, the PSL has become Starbucks’ most successful seasonal beverage, selling hundreds of millions of cups and inspiring countless imitators. Competitors like Dunkin’ and McDonald’s rolled out their own pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007 and 2013, respectively.

The pumpkin spice craze even made its way into the dictionary, with pumpkin spice added to Merriam-Webster in 2022. Mentions of pumpkin spice on U.S. restaurant menus have jumped nearly 34% between 2014 and 2024, according to menu analytics firm Technomic.





