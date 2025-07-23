Skai Jackson Went Wild In Leopard At The Fantastic Four Premiere — And We Cannot Stop Thinking About It

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Skai Jackson is in her post-mommy fashion era and looking TF good in it. The beloved actress, new mom, and budding fashion icon made jaws drop at the Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in Los Angeles on July 21.

With a slinky and sheer, wild print dress, Skai showed the girls that she is not afraid to turn heads or serve a lewk. No wonder we are obsessed.

Skai Jackson Slays In Sheer & Slinky Leopard To Celebrate Fantastic Four

Skai arrived at the movie premiere’s blue carpet in a chic leopard print Alberto Makali gown that was doing the most – in the best way. The sheer, body-skimming dress was maxi length with thin straps and just enough stretch to highlight her toned curves and confident post-mommy glow.

The patchwork design, mixed leopard, zebra, and cheetah-inspired panels, was a whole moment. The animal print mashup screamed trend and fashion-forward. Skai’s dress also featured teal and green side panels, adding a whimsical flair.

Skai completed her red carpet with a glam look that oozed elegance and youth. She styled her hair in a sleek, high bun with flirty face-framing tendrils and a slight bang moment — a grown and sexy update to the classic Disney girl pony. Her makeup was glowing with a soft blush, fluffy lashes, and a perfectly lined nude lip.

Her nails were short, white, and neatly manicured. A smart style choice that balanced the boldness of the dress while still making a statement.

Skai’s Mommy Era Is A Whole Fashion Slay

The Disney star’s red carpet moment comes just days after she shared new photos of baby Kasai. She welcomed her adorable son earlier this year and recently gave fans a peek at his latest 6-month milestone.

In a July 18 Instagram carousel, Kasai wore blue-and-white striped overalls and looked too cute for words. He appeared alongside the family pup, making the sweet moment even more heart-melting.

. And the comments section was full of heart-eye emojis and internet auntie energy.

Fans have loved watching Skai embrace motherhood while staying true to her style. From slaying her maternity fits to now giving post-baby red carpet energy, she’s reminding us that she will always be that girl.

