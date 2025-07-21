You Geaux, Girl! Princess Tiana Is Taking Her Enchanted Talents On A Nationwide ‘Joyful Celebration’ Tour In 2027

Listen Live
Disney announces Tiana's Joyful Celebration traveling exhibition coming to a museum near you

Published on July 21, 2025

Disney brunch at Essence Fest 2025

Source: Walt Disney World

A timeee was had at Disney‘s Big Easy brunch experience during Essence Fest 2025 in NOLA where creatives from Walt Disney Imagineering and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Tiana’s Joyful Celebration–a nationwide traveling exhibition coming to a museum near you in 2026.

The innovative exhibition will allow visitors to help Tiana with her community parade through a fun-filled series of interactive experiences inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction which launched at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort last year.

Disney brunch at Essence Fest 2025

Source: Disney

Beginning March 7, 2026, the exhibition kicks off at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis–the largest children’s museum in the world–before expanding to 12 additional cities during a nationwide tour in 2027.

Surrounded by love and wonder at NOLA’s famed Dooky Chase’s restaurant, guests were treated to delicious delicacies along with a special unveiling of concept art of the exhibition and a photo moment with Princess Tiana herself.

Disney brunch at Essence Fest 2025

Source: Disney

Between beignets and buttered biscuits, we chatted with visionary Carmen Smith, Senior Vice President, Creative Development – Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies, who gushed about the upcoming exhibition which extends Tiana’s beloved story beyond the parks.

Disney brunch at Essence Fest 2025

Source: Disney

“We want people who may not know her to get to know this beautiful princess who is full of strength and vigor and pride and joy,” said Smith who underscored the importance of bringing Tiana to families who may not be able to make it to the parks just yet.

“What makes [Tiana] so unique is she lives in all of us,” she added. “This is a character that people identify with–that people from all walks can aspire to.”

Building on the success of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Disney brand continues to thrive, especially at Disneyland Resort which celebrated its 70th Anniversary this week.

Bustling with the brightest blues and pinkest pinks, the storied park brought together starry-eyed guests for an epic celebration at the happiest place on Earth.

“I’m excited!” said Sybil Crum, Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy at Disneyland Resort, about the future of Disneyland Resort.

“I don’t think there’s any better way to describe it–just really excited. Happy. Grateful. Thinking about what’s next–Walt Disney had a great quote, ‘Disneyland will never be finished as there’s imagination left in the world,’ and there’s plenty of imagination left.”

Disneyland 70 asset

Source: Disneyland Resort

For more info on all things Disney Parks, click here.

