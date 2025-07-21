Listen Live
Tyler Perry Studios Plans Major Expansion in SW Atlanta

Tyler Perry Studios Plans Major Expansion in Southwest Atlanta

Published on July 21, 2025

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story assets
Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

Tyler Perry Studios is set to expand its footprint in southwest Atlanta with a proposed 38-acre development, marking a significant step forward in the revitalization of the historic Fort McPherson site. The new plans, filed by a City of Atlanta urban planner, outline the creation of the “Tyler Perry Entertainment District,” a mixed-use development featuring office spaces, retail outlets, a theater, and parking facilities.

11Alive reports that the proposed expansion, spearheaded by developer Terragroup, seeks rezoning and permits for a 1.295 million square foot project. If approved, the development is expected to be completed by January 2028.

This move signals a renewed push to transform the decommissioned military base, which has been a focal point of redevelopment discussions for years. Tyler Perry, alongside Bishop T.D. Jakes, acquired portions of the Fort McPherson site in 2021 with the vision of breathing new life into the area. However, previous plans were stalled due to disagreements among partners, leaving the project in limbo.

The new filing suggests progress in overcoming these challenges, paving the way for a vibrant entertainment district adjacent to Perry’s existing 330-acre film and television studio. This expansion not only underscores Perry’s commitment to the community but also promises to bring economic growth and cultural enrichment to southwest Atlanta.

As the project moves forward, it holds the potential to transform the area into a hub for creativity, commerce, and community engagement, further solidifying Tyler Perry Studios’ role as a cornerstone of Atlanta’s entertainment industry.

