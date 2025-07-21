Tiffany Pollard & Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Viral Brunch Clip Is Comedy Gold

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Social media can’t stop laughing after an old clip from VH1’s Brunch With Tiffany resurfaced, featuring none other than the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph sitting down with reality TV icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Originally aired during Season 1 of the series, the interview has found new life online, and for good reason. It’s the kind of chaotic comedy and unexpected connection that only these two could serve up. Watch the viral video clip inside.

The now-viral moment begins with Pollard doing what she does best, blending earnest curiosity with outrageous commentary. As she interviews the Dreamgirls and Abbott Elementary star over mimosas, the conversation takes hilarious turns from Broadway to Jamaican auntie energy to fashion faux pas (spandex, anyone?). What’s most delightful, though, is how game Sheryl Lee Ralph is for all of it.

Fans online are praising Ralph’s versatility and humor, marveling at how easily she goes from regal to real in Pollard’s company. “You’ve never seen Sheryl like this!” the post claims. Whether she’s giggling over Pollard’s questions or reminiscing about her Jamaican roots, Ralph is candid, quick-witted, and refreshingly down-to-earth.

Pollard reminds everyone why she’s still the queen of unscripted TV. With her signature blend of sass and sincerity, she creates a space where her guests feel at ease while keeping the laughs coming.

“Tiffany Pollard is so unserious 😂,” the Instagram caption reads, and the comment section agrees. Viewers are calling the exchange “TV magic” and demanding more throwback interviews from the Brunch With Tiffany vault.

Originally launched in 2017, Brunch With Tiffany was a short-form digital series that featured Pollard interviewing a range of celebrities over brunch. The series quickly developed a cult following for its mix of heartfelt moments and outrageous hilarity, which was often driven by Pollard’s unpredictable approach to every conversation.

The renewed buzz around this episode proves the internet’s love for nostalgia, especially when it involves two beloved Black women from different corners of entertainment culture sharing a genuinely fun moment. Whether you’re here for the laughs, the legacy, or just Tiffany being Tiffany, this clip is worth a rewatch (or three).

Check out the viral clip below:

