REPORT: “Cosby Show” Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54

REPORT: Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54

Published on July 21, 2025

The Black Music Collective GRAMMY® Week 2023 Celebration - Red Carpet
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

We are shocked and sad to report that veteran actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner has passed away at the age of 54.

The actor, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the groundbreaking 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show, was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. A rep for Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Warner’s death marks the loss of a beloved figure in television history, whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

Warner rose to fame as the lovable and relatable Theo Huxtable, the son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad. His portrayal of Theo earned him an Emmy nomination and solidified his place as one of the most memorable characters in television history. The Cosby Show was more than just a sitcom; it was a cultural phenomenon that broke barriers and redefined the portrayal of African-American families on television. Warner’s performance as Theo brought humor, heart, and authenticity to the role, making him a fan favorite and a household name.

But Warner’s career was far from limited to his time on The Cosby Show. He continued to showcase his versatility as an actor, starring in the popular sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, where he played the entrepreneurial Malcolm McGee alongside Eddie Griffin. Warner also lent his voice to the beloved animated series The Magic School Bus, where he voiced The Producer, further endearing himself to a younger generation of fans. Recently, he spent four seasons starring as Dr. AJ Austin on the Fox series The Resident.

His talents extended beyond acting, as he proved himself a gifted musician and poet. In 2015, Warner won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his spoken word album, a testament to his multifaceted artistry.

In recent years, Warner had embraced the digital age, hosting the podcast Not All Hood, where he explored a wide range of topics with his signature insight and wit. His most recent episode was released just three days before his passing, a poignant reminder of his dedication to his craft and his connection with his audience. Despite his public career, Warner was known for fiercely guarding his personal life. He leaves behind a wife and daughter, whose names he chose to keep private, reflecting his commitment to protecting his family’s privacy.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a true icon, a man of many talents who brought joy, laughter, and inspiration to millions. His passing is a profound loss, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

