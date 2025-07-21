Claressa Shields Honored With Own Day in College Park

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

Claressa Shields, the reigning boxing champion and trailblazer for women in sports, has achieved yet another milestone—this time, outside the ring.

As reported by Rolling Out, on July 17, the city of College Park officially declared the day as “Claressa Shields Day,” marking a historic moment of recognition for the Michigan native who has redefined women’s boxing.

The proclamation ceremony was a grand affair, drawing boxing enthusiasts and community leaders alike. Local officials presented Shields with proclamations celebrating her unparalleled achievements and her impact both inside and outside the ring. Shields, visibly moved, expressed her gratitude, likening the honor to the unwavering support she has always received from her hometown of Flint, Michigan.

“This recognition is not just for me but for every young girl who dreams of breaking barriers,” Shields said during the ceremony. “Georgia has shown me love that I will never forget.”

The event highlighted Shields’ influence beyond her athletic prowess. Her advocacy for women’s sports and her efforts to address disparities in pay and media coverage have made her a role model for countless young athletes. The proclamation also underscored the growing appreciation for women’s contributions to professional boxing, a sport historically dominated by men.

Social media platforms erupted with congratulatory messages following the announcement. Fans and supporters celebrated Shields’ recognition as a symbol of empowerment and representation, particularly for women of color in professional athletics. Many shared personal stories of how Shields’ career has inspired them to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.

As Shields continues to break barriers, the honor from College Park adds another dimension to her legacy. With potential future bouts, including a much-anticipated matchup with former champion Laila Ali, Shields remains a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world. Her determination and talent not only solidify her status as a champion but also as a lasting influence on women’s professional sports.

Claressa Shields Honored With Own Day in College Park was originally published on myclassixatl.com