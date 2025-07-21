CEO of Astronomer Placed on Leave

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The tech company Astronomer has been embroiled in a public relations crisis following a viral video from a Coldplay concert. CEO Andy Byron was captured on the stadium’s “kiss cam” embracing Kristin Cabot, the company’s Head of HR. The footage, which quickly spread across social media, showed the two executives reacting awkwardly when they realized they were on the big screen, prompting a joke from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin about whether they were “having an affair or just very shy.”

The incident sparked widespread speculation about an alleged affair, particularly as both Byron and Cabot are reportedly married to other people. The backlash was swift, with social media users dubbing the event “ColdplayGate” and inundating Byron’s wife’s social media with messages of sympathy, leading her to deactivate her accounts. Accusations of a “toxic” work culture at Astronomer also surfaced from former employees.

In response to the mounting pressure, Astronomer initially announced an internal investigation and placed Byron on leave. Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy stepped in as interim CEO. Just a day later, the company confirmed that Andy Byron had tendered his resignation, which the board of directors accepted. Astronomer stated that their leaders are expected to uphold high standards of conduct and accountability, implying that Byron’s actions did not meet this standard. The company also had to address fake apology statements circulating online attributed to Byron.

The incident has significantly impacted Astronomer’s public image, although the company maintains that its core product and work for customers remain unaffected. The “Coldplay Canoodlers” incident has also inspired a viral web game, further cementing its place in internet meme culture.

