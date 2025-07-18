What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency? What You Need to Know

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is making headlines after former U.S. President Donald Trump was recently diagnosed with the condition.

According to a White House statement, Trump developed leg swelling, which led doctors to confirm the diagnosis.

CVI is common among older adults and can lead to complications if left untreated.

What Is CVI?

Chronic Venous Insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs have trouble sending blood back up to the heart. This causes blood to pool in the lower legs, resulting in:

Swollen feet or ankles

Achy or heavy legs

Tingling or itching

Varicose veins

Skin changes or even ulcers in more advanced cases

What Causes It?

Normally, one-way valves in leg veins help keep blood flowing upward. But if those valves become damaged—due to age, blood clots, inflammation (phlebitis), or obesity—blood can backflow and collect in the legs. Prolonged sitting or standing also increases risk.

How Is It Diagnosed and Treated?

Doctors typically rule out more serious issues first, such as heart, kidney, or liver problems. Ultrasound imaging of the veins is often used to confirm CVI.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends the following treatments:

Compression stockings

Elevating the legs regularly

Exercise, especially walking

Weight management

In some cases, medical procedures or medications may be necessary

In Trump’s case, the diagnosis was prompted by noticeable leg swelling—one of the most visible signs of the condition. His case highlights the importance of early detection and proper management.

