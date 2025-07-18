Tiny Harris Has 'Red Hot' 50th Birthday Bash In ATL
Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration
A major girl recently had a major party in Atlanta to mark fifty “Red Hot” years of life.
Tiny Harris’ extravagant birthday bash has been the talk of the southern city. The big bash featured a star-studded guest list and opulent Instagrammable moments, including a llama petting zoo and a classic car covered in red roses.
Atlanta’s foremost exclusive eventress, Hannah King (below), hosted the invite-only celebration, making it a must-attend event.
The celebration took place at Assembly Atlanta Movie Studio, where the birthday girl was surrounded by her closest family and friends, and of course, her hubby T.I. was right by her side.
Ahead of the party, T.I. penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for “completing his life” and dubbing her a “legend” as well as his “big homie, lover, best friend, spades patna, and lovely wife.”
“I love and appreciate you more than you know,” wrote Tip. “A national (Old National) treasure you definitely are. In this moment I Thank God for you… all you do, all you’ve done & all you continue to add to my world while wishing you a BIG Ole Happy Birthday Lil Mama. From day1 all we’ve done is all we will continue to do…. Live Laugh Love & Pop our Sh*t accordingly
YKWTFGO
Thank you for completing my Life Legend @majorgirl“
Nicely done, Tip!
Also spotted were Tiny’s Xscape bandmates, Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, as well as Keke Wyatt.
Also seen was former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms…
as well as Reginae and Karlie Redd.
Fellow partygoers Mz Shyneka, entrepreneur Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith also showed off chic looks at the crimson celebration.
Southern hip-hop icons like Mannie Fresh, NuFace, and Jazze Pha were on hand as well as Mannie Fresh who DJed the evening, and Cee-Lo Green and David Banner.
Also seen on the scene were Love & Hip Hop stars Masika Kalysha…
and Yung Joc and his wife Kendra also made appearances.
Tiny’s family was also on hand including her daughter Zonnique who posed with her fellow OMG Girlz…
her son King…
her son Domani…
and her mom, Ms. Diane.
Muni Long even gave Tiny the ultimate birthday gift, a surprise serenade of “Happy Birthday” that capped the night sponsored by Don Julio.
Happy birthday, Tiny! What do YOU think about her 50th birthday bash?
See a recap as captured by ATL’s Hungry Homegirl below.
The post Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration appeared first on Bossip.
Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration was originally published on bossip.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics
-
Delta Sigma Theta Induct 8 Women: Queen Latifah, Fawn Weaver, and More
-
Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study
-
Shaq Steps to RG3 Over Angel Reese: “I’ll Punch You In Your F-king Face”
-
Jonathan Majors Checks Troll Who Tried To Flirt With Meagan Good, Social Media Respects It
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
ICE Arrests Julio César Chávez Jr. Following Jake Paul Bout