Tiny Harris Has 'Red Hot' 50th Birthday Bash In ATL

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Tiny Harris' "Red Hot" 50th birthday bash was a star-studded ATL affair complete with llamas, a custom cake and a musical performance.

Published on July 18, 2025

Tiny Harris
A major girl recently had a major party in Atlanta to mark fifty “Red Hot” years of life.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris’ extravagant birthday bash has been the talk of the southern city. The big bash featured a star-studded guest list and opulent Instagrammable moments, including a llama petting zoo and a classic car covered in red roses.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Atlanta’s foremost exclusive eventress, Hannah King (below), hosted the invite-only celebration, making it a must-attend event.

Tiny Harris
The celebration took place at Assembly Atlanta Movie Studio, where the birthday girl was surrounded by her closest family and friends, and of course, her hubby T.I. was right by her side.

Tiny Harris
Ahead of the party, T.I. penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for “completing his life” and dubbing her a “legend” as well as his “big homie, lover, best friend, spades patna, and lovely wife.”

“I love and appreciate you more than you know,” wrote Tip. “A national (Old National) treasure you definitely are. In this moment I Thank God for you… all you do, all you’ve done & all you continue to add to my world while wishing you a BIG Ole Happy Birthday Lil Mama. From day1 all we’ve done is all we will continue to do…. Live Laugh Love & Pop our Sh*t accordingly
YKWTFGO
Thank you for completing my Life Legend @majorgirl

Tiny Harris
Nicely done, Tip!

Also spotted were Tiny’s Xscape bandmates, Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, as well as Keke Wyatt.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Also seen was former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms…

Tiny Harris
as well as Reginae and Karlie Redd.

Tiny Harris
Fellow partygoers Mz Shyneka, entrepreneur Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith also showed off chic looks at the crimson celebration.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Southern hip-hop icons like Mannie Fresh, NuFace, and Jazze Pha were on hand as well as Mannie Fresh who DJed the evening, and Cee-Lo Green and David Banner.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Also seen on the scene were Love & Hip Hop stars Masika Kalysha…

Tiny Harris
and Yung Joc and his wife Kendra also made appearances.

Tiny Harris
Tiny’s family was also on hand including her daughter Zonnique who posed with her fellow OMG Girlz…

Tiny Harris
her son King…

Tiny Harris
her son Domani…

Tiny Harris
and her mom, Ms. Diane.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Muni Long even gave Tiny the ultimate birthday gift, a surprise serenade of “Happy Birthday” that capped the night sponsored by Don Julio.

Tiny Harris
Tiny Harris
Happy birthday, Tiny! What do YOU think about her 50th birthday bash?

See a recap as captured by ATL’s Hungry Homegirl below.

