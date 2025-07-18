Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

A major girl recently had a major party in Atlanta to mark fifty “Red Hot” years of life.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tiny Harris’ extravagant birthday bash has been the talk of the southern city. The big bash featured a star-studded guest list and opulent Instagrammable moments, including a llama petting zoo and a classic car covered in red roses.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Atlanta’s foremost exclusive eventress, Hannah King (below), hosted the invite-only celebration, making it a must-attend event.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The celebration took place at Assembly Atlanta Movie Studio, where the birthday girl was surrounded by her closest family and friends, and of course, her hubby T.I. was right by her side.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Ahead of the party, T.I. penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for “completing his life” and dubbing her a “legend” as well as his “big homie, lover, best friend, spades patna, and lovely wife.”

“I love and appreciate you more than you know,” wrote Tip. “A national (Old National) treasure you definitely are. In this moment I Thank God for you… all you do, all you’ve done & all you continue to add to my world while wishing you a BIG Ole Happy Birthday Lil Mama. From day1 all we’ve done is all we will continue to do…. Live Laugh Love & Pop our Sh*t accordingly

YKWTFGO

Thank you for completing my Life Legend @majorgirl“ Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Nicely done, Tip!

Also spotted were Tiny’s Xscape bandmates, Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, as well as Keke Wyatt. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Also seen was former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms… Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com as well as Reginae and Karlie Redd. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Fellow partygoers Mz Shyneka, entrepreneur Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith also showed off chic looks at the crimson celebration. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Southern hip-hop icons like Mannie Fresh, NuFace, and Jazze Pha were on hand as well as Mannie Fresh who DJed the evening, and Cee-Lo Green and David Banner. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Also seen on the scene were Love & Hip Hop stars Masika Kalysha… Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com and Yung Joc and his wife Kendra also made appearances. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Tiny’s family was also on hand including her daughter Zonnique who posed with her fellow OMG Girlz… Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com her son King… Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com her son Domani… Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com and her mom, Ms. Diane. Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Muni Long even gave Tiny the ultimate birthday gift, a surprise serenade of “Happy Birthday” that capped the night sponsored by Don Julio.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com



Happy birthday, Tiny! What do YOU think about her 50th birthday bash?

See a recap as captured by ATL’s Hungry Homegirl below.

The post Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration appeared first on Bossip.

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration was originally published on bossip.com