‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Shows Off Vocals In SZA’s ‘Snooze’ Cover

Fresh off his breakout acting debut in Sinners, rising star Miles Caton is reminding the world of his first love — music. Check out his soulful, stripped-down cover of SZA’s chart-topping ballad “Snooze” inside.

In a recent TikTok that quickly racked up countless views, Caton is seen perched in a swivel chair inside a recording studio, mic in hand, delivering velvety vocals as he croons, “I can’t lose when I’m with you / How can I snooze and miss the moment? You just too important / Nobody do body like you do.” The cover of SZA’s sultry single — which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hails from her SOS album — had fans in their feelings and begging for more.

Caton’s audience was floored. “I didn’t know I needed to hear Sammie sing SZA until now,” one fan wrote, referencing his Sinners character. Another chimed in, “Sing it preacher boy!!!” while others demanded he release original music, like yesterday.

Though many were introduced to Caton through his role in the Ryan Coogler-directed film Sinners, his journey started with music. The multitalented artist had already shared stages with acts like H.E.R. and released his own single “This Ain’t It” in 2023. Billboard shared that Coogler himself recalled being captivated by Caton’s voice from his very first audition, saying, “He had this once-in-a-lifetime voice… he felt like the character.”

Caton’s turn in Sinners received critical praise, and his performance in the viral “Snooze” cover is further proof that he’s more than just a one-screen wonder. With an effortlessly soulful delivery and clear musical range, he’s the kind of artist who bridges the gap between R&B and today’s cinematic storytelling.

As fans continue to buzz about both his acting and music, it seems like the best is yet to come. Miles Caton is a name you won’t want to snooze on.

Watch Miles Caton’s cover of SZA’s “Snooze” below:

