Listen Live
Entertainment

Miles Caton Shows Off Vocals In ‘Snooze’ Cover

‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Shows Off Vocals In SZA’s ‘Snooze’ Cover

Published on July 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fresh off his breakout acting debut in Sinners, rising star Miles Caton is reminding the world of his first love — music. Check out his soulful, stripped-down cover of SZA’s chart-topping ballad “Snooze” inside.

In a recent TikTok that quickly racked up countless views, Caton is seen perched in a swivel chair inside a recording studio, mic in hand, delivering velvety vocals as he croons, “I can’t lose when I’m with you / How can I snooze and miss the moment? You just too important / Nobody do body like you do.” The cover of SZA’s sultry single — which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hails from her SOS album — had fans in their feelings and begging for more.

Caton’s audience was floored. “I didn’t know I needed to hear Sammie sing SZA until now,” one fan wrote, referencing his Sinners character. Another chimed in, “Sing it preacher boy!!!” while others demanded he release original music, like yesterday.

Though many were introduced to Caton through his role in the Ryan Coogler-directed film Sinners, his journey started with music. The multitalented artist had already shared stages with acts like H.E.R. and released his own single “This Ain’t It” in 2023. Billboard shared that Coogler himself recalled being captivated by Caton’s voice from his very first audition, saying, “He had this once-in-a-lifetime voice… he felt like the character.”

Caton’s turn in Sinners received critical praise, and his performance in the viral “Snooze” cover is further proof that he’s more than just a one-screen wonder. With an effortlessly soulful delivery and clear musical range, he’s the kind of artist who bridges the gap between R&B and today’s cinematic storytelling.

As fans continue to buzz about both his acting and music, it seems like the best is yet to come. Miles Caton is a name you won’t want to snooze on.

Watch Miles Caton’s cover of SZA’s “Snooze” below:

SEE ALSO

‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Shows Off Vocals In SZA’s ‘Snooze’ Cover  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Must-Have Fashion Pieces For The Summer

6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close