Naomi Osaka Stars In New 'Off Day' Travel Series For Uninterrupted

Other athletes on the show include MLB star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the NBA's Alperen Sengun and tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Published on July 18, 2025

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Source: Peter van den Berg/ISI Photos / Getty

Naomi Osaka has had her struggles on the court lately, but she’s signed on with LeBron James company to show more of her off-court life.

She’s one of the athletes featured on a new show Off Day, which will air on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel. The idea is to capture athletes on their off days, traveling in their favorite cities.

For Osaka, that’s Tokyo, where she’s shown trying various food items and checking out the local landscape. While Osaka was born in Japan, she was raised in the U.S. by her Haitian-American father and Japanese mother. But she says Tokyo has inspired her creative side.

“When I first came to Tokyo for the first time, that’s when I started really getting into fashion,” she said in an interview during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. “In America, they’re a bit more conservative with the way they dress than here, so I always find it interesting whenever I come back.”

Osaka’s production company, Hana Kuma, is producing the show along with Uninterrupted and UltraBoom Media, whose producers worked on Anthony Bourdain’s award-winning Parts Unknown show. Chase kicked in on the production as well to showcase some of its product line, which includes the Chase Sapphire Card and The Infatuation, a restaurant review site.

“As both an executive producer and someone featured in the first episode, Off Day is really special to me,” Osaka said in a statement provided by Variety. “We created Hana Kuma to tell layered, honest stories like this — ones that go beyond the game and show the person. I’m proud to kick it off and to collaborate with Uninterrupted and UBM, who share our vision of showing athletes in a fuller, more human light.”

Other episodes feature retired MLB player Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., NBA player Alperen Sengun and tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka. New episodes will air every other week. Upcoming cities include London, Miami, New York, Barcelona and Milan. Producers say the series will ultimately expand to other celebrities in other fields. Off Mic features comedians, Off Stage will focus on musicians, Off Script will showcase actors and Off Menu will cover chefs.

This is Osaka’s second collaboration with Uninterrupted. The Second Set, a documentary which covers her return to tennis after having a daughter in 2023 is headed to Tubi this fall.

Watch the first episode of Off Day below:

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

