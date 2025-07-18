Carl Weathers Was Supposed To Have A Huge Role In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Before His Death, Adam Sandler Revealed

Archive Photos / Adam Sandler / Carl Weathers / Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 is ready to tee off on Netflix, but when it does, it will be missing one of its most important characters.

In an interview with Collider, Happy Gilmore 2 star Adam Sandler revealed a “massive part” was planned for Carl Weathers, who played pro golfer Chubbs Peterson in the original 1996 film.

Unfortunately, Weathers passed away in February 2024, and his character also passed away in the film.

“We had a painful change. Carl Weathers had a massive part,” Sandler said. “I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was. We made a lot of nice references to how great Chubbs was in the movie. That was the biggest change.”

Chubbs became a fan favorite in the film. In typical fashion in a Sandler film, there was a hilarious backstory for the character, and Chubbs was no exception.

When we met Weather’s Chubbs in the first film, we learned that he was a pro golfer who lost his hand in an alligator attack and urged Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, a former hockey player, to trade in his hockey stick for a set of golf clubs and compete in tournaments while working on his awful putting skills.

Chubbs falls to his death after Gilmore startles him when presenting him with the head of the alligator that bit off his hand as a token of his appreciation.

Even though Chubbs is no longer with the living, the plan was for the character to have a considerable presence in the sequel by visiting Happy Gilmore in his dreams.

“In the first version that we came up with, he had a son. He was coming back to me a lot in my dreams, and he had a son who was mad at Happy for causing the death of daddy,” Sandler revealed to Collider.

Sadly, Weather’s passed before he could film any scenes for the film, but both Sandler and director Kyle Newacheck are still planning to have him involved in the film in some way and honor Chubbs.

“You can’t make Happy Gilmore without Chubbs Peterson,” Newacheck said to Collider. “It doesn’t exist. You can be assured his spirit is throughout the film. He may not be by Happy’s side anymore, but he’s on his shoulder.”

Happy Gilmore 2 streams exclusively on Netflix July 27.

Carl Weathers Was Supposed To Have A Huge Role In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Before His Death, Adam Sandler Revealed was originally published on cassiuslife.com