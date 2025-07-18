Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

50 Cent Sues Ex Shaniqua Tompkins For Sharing His Story Online

50 Cent's publishing company, G-Unit, is suing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins, for talking about him online.

Published on July 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Action Channel Hero Shot
Source: Lionsgate / 50 Cent Action Channel

50 Cent’s publishing company, G-Unit, is suing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins, for talking about him online.

They say she gave up the rights to tell her life story, especially anything involving 50 Cent, back in 2007. In the lawsuit, G-Unit says Shaniqua signed a legal deal that gave them full control over her life story. Part of that deal said she couldn’t share personal details, make money off her story, or talk publicly about her connection to 50 Cent. 

In 2023, she posted a YouTube video called “Other Side of the Coin.” In it, she claimed she played a big part in building 50 Cent’s career and the G-Unit brand. She even said he wouldn’t be who he is today without her help.

G-Unit believes this clearly breaks the agreement she signed years ago. They’re now asking the court to step in and stop her from making more public claims, and possibly to make her pay damages. This is just the latest issue in a long and messy history between 50 Cent and Shaniqua. They’ve had a rocky relationship over the years, often arguing in public and online, especially when it comes to their son, Marquise Jackson, who is now 28.

If the court agrees that Shaniqua broke the contract, she could be in legal trouble. This case shows how personal drama can get even more complicated when legal rights and public stories are involved, especially when celebrities are part of the mix.

SEE ALSO

50 Cent Sues Ex Shaniqua Tompkins For Sharing His Story Online  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Must-Have Fashion Pieces For The Summer

6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
59 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close