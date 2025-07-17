Kirko Bangz Drops Gems on Growth, Authenticity, and “Choose Self”

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Kirko Bangz pulled up to Posted on the Corner and The Houston native got real about his come-up, how he keeps it 100 in a game full of trends, and why he’s all about growth and self-love these days. Bangz reflected on his album Choose Self and its deeply personal message. He described the project as a tribute to prioritizing self-growth over distractions, saying, “Choosing yourself is key to unlocking success — even when it means walking away from comfort.” Calling his track I’ll Make It one of his most vulnerable yet powerful works, Kirko highlighted how his music now speaks to real-life battles and triumphs.

Bangz shared details about his sobriety, a life choice inspired by a pivotal moment of accountability with a close friend. He credited this shift as a game-changer for both his personal life and his artistry, showing his young fans the strength in vulnerability.

On the topic of staying authentic in the wave of trends, Bangz brought wisdom, saying, “If you stay true to yourself, you’ll never have to chase the light—it’ll come back around.”

Kirko’s upcoming tour kicks off in Atlanta on September 14! With Choose Self and a live band setup, fans are in for an unforgettable experience.

Incognito summed up this exclusive sit-down best, “A rare breed of realness in the game right now.” Kirko Bangz is proof that growth and authenticity still reign supreme.

