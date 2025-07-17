‘Good Trouble Lives On’ Actions Honor John Lewis, Inspire Civil Rights Activism 

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Five years after civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis passed away, communities are mobilizing to make some “good trouble” on Thursday, July 17. More than a symbolic nod to Lewis and his commitment to voting rights and civil rights more broadly, organizers of the “Good Trouble Lives On” Day of Action aim to inspire and ensure that Black and other impacted communities’ concerns and needs are not drowned out by the new wave of authoritarianism.

Led by a coalition of civil rights and pro-democracy groups, including Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights the “Good Trouble Lives On” Day of Action the group stands firm against the surge in attacks on fundamental freedoms, equity, and violations of civil liberties.

During a press conference, Transformative Justice Coalition co-leader Darryl Jones explained that Lewis’ family did not want the anniversary of his passing to be a simple commemoration.

“We asked their permission to do this…their condition was they did not want it to be a somber remembrance of his life,” Jones said. “But rather picking up the baton of what he stood for and running forward with it, building and moving toward the beloved community.”

Organizers estimate over 1,600 events across the country, with the main event happening in Chicago, Ill. Anchor events will take place in Atlanta, Ga, St. Louis, Mo., Annapolis, Md., and Oakland, Calif. Communities have organized everything from marches and rallies to mass mobilizations and other movement-building events. While events may differ across communities, there is a throughline of commitment to carrying forward the fight for racial justice, voting rights, and dignity for all.

The “Good Trouble Lives On” coalition called for an end to the following:

The Trump administration’s extreme crackdown on our civil rights, from our right to vote to our right to protest and speak freely.

Politicians and lawmakers targeting Black and Brown Americans, immigrants, trans people, and others with hateful, dangerous policies.

The wealthy and well-connected slashing programs that working people rely on – including Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security – to line their own pockets.

In many ways, the group’s demands serve as a challenge to the masses of people who believe in something better for their families and communities. The demands also follow Lewis’ urging for people to help build the Beloved Community.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times shortly after his death, Lewis encouraged Americans to come together and recognize the ongoing work required to sustain democracy.

“Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself,” wrote Lewis. “Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Echoing a similar sentiment during Tuesday’s press conference, League of Women Voter’s CEO Celina Stewart gave her take on what it meant to get into “good trouble.”

“It means that to do good, sometimes you have to take risks and you have to rock the boat, be a little unruly, put politeness aside, and fight for what you believe in,” Stewart said. “Even when it means you get into trouble.”

The League of Women Voters plans to mobilize 8.5 million voters between now and November 2026, with a focus on returning power to the hands of the people, invoking sentiments of various state-level Black-led power-building organizations across the country.

April Albright, Legal Director and Chief of Staff for Black Voters Matter, encouraged people to join a “Good Trouble Lives On” action, but also to understand that we all have a role to play beyond Thursday’s actions. Recognizing the importance of 2025 as a local election cycle, Albright called on people to pay attention to the local level “because power is birthed from the ground up.”

“We need every single facet of our communities actively engaging and making sure America continues to become,” she said. “Let Thursday be a reminder that we still have to make America become that multicultural Democracy, where we all share in power and resources. But it’s going to take our change of our heart, and it starts this Thursday.”

