Diddy In Drug and Domestic Violence Therapy While Awaiting Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking proactive steps toward rehabilitation as he awaits sentencing for charges related to prostitution. The music mogul, currently in federal custody, has enrolled in multiple self-improvement programs aimed at addressing his history of drug use and domestic violence.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that Diddy is participating in the STOP Program, a federal initiative designed to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, and dating violence. Additionally, he is undergoing therapy through the Dr. Harry K. Wexler drug abuse program, which focuses on substance abuse rehabilitation.

Insiders describe Diddy’s efforts as a “path toward redemption,” with the artist reportedly committed to bettering himself. However, some skeptics suggest that his participation in these programs may be a strategic move to demonstrate rehabilitation ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for October 3. It is not uncommon for convicted individuals to engage in such programs to show judges their commitment to change.

Diddy’s legal troubles stem from a federal trial that included testimony about his alleged domestic abuse and drug use, including substances like Molly. While he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, the jury found him guilty on two lesser charges related to prostitution. Federal prosecutors have recommended a four-year sentence, but the final decision rests with Judge Arun Subramanian.

Interestingly, Diddy reportedly began drug treatment before his arrest last year and has continued his efforts while incarcerated. This timeline could bolster his case for leniency, as it demonstrates a longer-term commitment to addressing his issues.

The developments mark a significant chapter in the life of the hip-hop icon, who has faced both legal and public scrutiny in recent years. Whether his efforts will influence the court’s decision remains to be seen, but for now, Diddy appears focused on self-improvement and rehabilitation.

