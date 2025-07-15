Jay-Z Alleges ‘Decades-Long Harassment’ By Man Claiming To Be His Son, Says Judge Should Silence The ‘Fabricated Allegations’

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Jay-Z has once again denied claims that he fathered a son in the 1990s, and he’s now asking a judge to intervene and stop the “decades-long harassment” he says he’s been forced to endure.

US Weekly reports that the accuser, Rymir Satterthwaite, has filed another lawsuit claiming that Jay-Z had a relationship with his mother over three decades ago that resulted in his birth. Though his mother has died since he first levied the accusations, he claims that his godmother, who acts as his caregiver, has faced “unrelenting efforts by [Jay-Z] and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.” The truth, he alleges, is that he is Carter’s biological son.

Jay-Z, however, has had enough. US Weekly reports that last week, he asked a judge to help him finally put the “decades-long harassment” to rest and allow him to move on.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected — in multiple other courts and [Satterthwaite’s] continued harassment of [Jay-Z] and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” said Jay’s response to the lawsuit.

Statterhwaite has also made serious claims about Hov’s alleged refusal to take a DNA test and his exploitation of “legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress [Rymir’s] paternity claim and prevent legal accountability.” He also alleges that his car was shot at six times in what he believes was an effort to silence him. Though he was once seeking child support from the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, he now says he is only demanding damages for the years of suffering he’s endured.

Jay Z’s legal team is asking the judge for more time to formally respond to the most recent lawsuit, as the rapper says he was unaware of it until earlier this month.

His lawyer argued that “[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint.” Satterthwaite, who is now 31, filed his own complaint without the help of a lawyer and asked the judge to also consider the emotional and psychological distress, anxiety, public embarrassment, and stress-induced health and mental health complications he’s endured.

Hov seemingly spoke on the allegations before in song form, of course. On the title track of his 2007 album, American Gangster, Jay-Z candidly rapped,

Ladies know I’m that guy, they wanna piece of my love

Now they wanna do your boy like Mike in his prime

“Billie Jean – the goddamn boy ain’t mine”

In the meantime, Jay is busy supporting his wife, Beyoncé, and daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on the Cowboy Carter Tour as fans have noted his presence at venues across the country, including Paris and Atlanta. He was also spotted supporting his friend, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, at the annual festival by the company while donning a “Deja Blue” tee as a nod to his daughter’s featured moment on the tour. The Carter summer camp seems like tons of fun!

