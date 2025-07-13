Listen Live
Entertainment

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Go Instagram Official

Published on July 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Go Instagram Official

After weeks of swirling rumors, NBA star Klay Thompson and hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion just made it official—well, Instagram official.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a cozy snapshot of himself with Megan over the weekend, putting an end to the online speculation.

The photo, which instantly set social media ablaze, marks the couple’s first public acknowledgment of their relationship.

The buzz originally started earlier this week when fans spotted Klay in the background of one of Megan’s Instagram uploads.

Since then, internet detectives have pieced together a timeline of what appears to be a vacation turned soft-launch romance, with the duo sharing multiple pics from similar destinations—though never explicitly tagging or directly posting with one another… until now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL5JapwxZFx/?hl=en&img_index=1

While neither Klay (35) nor Megan (30) has offered any verbal confirmation or comments, the visual evidence has done all the talking.

The move follows a previous link between Megan and Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig, whom she appeared alongside in a “Couples Challenge” TikTok last year

With this new NBA x Hot Girl connection heating up, fans are already wondering if Megan will be pulling up courtside in Dallas next season, especially since Klay has been reportedly in talks with the Mavericks.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Is Teaming Up With ‘Boondocks’ Producer For New Prime Video Anime

SEE ALSO

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Go Instagram Official  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
19 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Is Driving His Boat, X Reacts

Celebrity

#RHOA Retraction: Charles Oakley Apologizes For Saying He Was ‘Drugged’ Before Marrying Angela Oakley, Houswife Humbly Bans Him From Podcasts

Relationships

Congrats! Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Announce Engagement

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Accuser Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations: “I Couldn’t Stay Silent Anymore”

15 Items
Pop Culture

Drake Brings His Saltiness Across The Pond, Takes Shots At LeBron James & Claims The Best Lyricists In The World Are From The UK

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close