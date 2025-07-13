Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Go Instagram Official
After weeks of swirling rumors, NBA star Klay Thompson and hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion just made it official—well, Instagram official.
The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a cozy snapshot of himself with Megan over the weekend, putting an end to the online speculation.
The photo, which instantly set social media ablaze, marks the couple’s first public acknowledgment of their relationship.
The buzz originally started earlier this week when fans spotted Klay in the background of one of Megan’s Instagram uploads.
Since then, internet detectives have pieced together a timeline of what appears to be a vacation turned soft-launch romance, with the duo sharing multiple pics from similar destinations—though never explicitly tagging or directly posting with one another… until now.
While neither Klay (35) nor Megan (30) has offered any verbal confirmation or comments, the visual evidence has done all the talking.
The move follows a previous link between Megan and Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig, whom she appeared alongside in a “Couples Challenge” TikTok last year
With this new NBA x Hot Girl connection heating up, fans are already wondering if Megan will be pulling up courtside in Dallas next season, especially since Klay has been reportedly in talks with the Mavericks.
