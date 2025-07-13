‘Free At Last’ vs. ‘Worst Nightmare’: Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia React To Finalizing Their Dramatic Divorce

The finalization of Porsha Williams’ divorce from Simon Guobadia has been confirmed, bringing a definitive end to their highly publicized marriage. Both parties have offered public statements regarding the outcome, reflecting contrasting perspectives on the resolution of their relationship.

Porsha’s journey and marriage to Simon Guobadia were a whirlwind that began with controversy and ended in a legal battle. As BOSSIP previously reported, their relationship ignited chatter from the start, as their engagement was announced in March 2021, just one month after they went Instagram official. This raised eyebrows, given Simon was still married to Porsha’s former RHOA friend, Falynn Guobadia. Despite the initial controversy, the couple proceeded with two lavish weddings in November 2022.

However, the union proved to be short-lived. Williams filed for Porsha Williams’ divorce in February 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Porsha later revealed to PEOPLE that her decision stemmed from discovering what she termed “complex” issues with Simon’s legal status and a pattern of alleged dishonesty and deceit. She told PEOPLE that in the final three months of their marriage, she realized Simon “wasn’t being honest with her about the ‘complex’ issues with his legal status.”

She recalled, “That’s when I knew, ‘This is probably headed down a dark road.'” Porsha, emphasizing her commitment to legal compliance, stated, “Everything I do is above board. When it comes to business, life… I have attorneys who make sure that I am in right standing with United States law. So I wouldn’t want to be involved in anything that would put me in a position not to follow our law. And I felt I was put in an uncomfortable situation, legally — in combination with dishonesty and deceit — where I needed to file for divorce in order to gain immediate protection.”

Simon, however, said that they had “no issues” as a couple and that Williams was “citing issues that happened in my past. I have spent the better part of 35 years of my life making up for it,” he added.

Porsha Williams’ Divorce: Finalization & Contrasting Reactions

The legal complexities of Porsha Williams’ divorce intensified when Simon was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while traveling back to the United States for a divorce hearing. He has since been deported to Nigeria due to a history of immigration violations, including bank and credit card fraud, according to PEOPLE.

Their divorce was officially finalized on June 11, with the judge ruling in Williams’ favor. The ruling upheld their prenup and granted her spousal support, among other things. This outcome led to distinctly different public reactions from the former couple.

Simon Guobadia quickly celebrated the finalization on Instagram, writing, “Officially single and finally free – thank God Almighty, I’m free at last!”

However, this celebratory tone was quickly followed by news that Guobadia plans to appeal the ruling. He also told Page Six that he “regrets their marriage.”

Porsha’s reaction, in contrast, was more emotional and reflective. In her PEOPLE cover story interview, she discussed the painful, months-long legal battle. “I really don’t wish divorce on anybody,” she said. “It’s horrible, to allow your brain and your heart to connect with someone and then have to battle them like this? It’s like, the worst nightmare you have ever, ever experienced because you don’t recognize who you’re fighting. Like, Simon right now? I don’t know who that is.”

Williams expressed a sense of betrayal, stating, “It makes you feel like everything was a lie. I mean, for you to hate me this much? Everything had to be a lie. Because I don’t have that kind of hate towards you in my heart. But then again, I’m the one walking away, not him. So I don’t know…” [PEOPLE]. She also revealed she still mourns the loss of the future they envisioned. “We had a future together,” she shared. “I mean, I truly envisioned my life with this person, and Simon was the same way” [PEOPLE]. She added, “Sure, I can still have a beautiful home. Sure, I can have money in the bank. Sure, I can still travel. But it’s hard to imagine doing them when the person beside you was not there,” she shared, through tears.

Despite the heartbreak, Williams expressed pride in her resilience, “I just thank God I have survived and still myself because sometimes, Lord, when you leave someone who is such a big part of your life? You do not feel like yourself for a long time.”

