Cici and Russ Strike Again! Russell Wilson Reveals He & Ciara Helped Donovan Mitchell Propose to Coco Jones

Ciara and Russell Wilson just may have the Midas touch when it comes to hooking up singers and athletes.

On the heels of the news that Cleveland Cavaliers baller Donovan Mitchell had popped the question to singer Coco Jones, Russell posted the lovely couple’s announcement with a revelation that he and Ciara played a part in pulling off the romantic moment. And, honestly, we’re about fed up with them not dropping the deets for the girlies.

“Ciara and I are so happy for you two lovebirds,” he said in an Instagram story. “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you Spida.”

Chile, do we need to be asking Ciara and Russell to go to the thrown of grace on our behalf? The pair also played Cupid to NFL star DK Metcalf and singer Normani who announced their engagement via Vogue in March.

“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” Normani said at the time. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen. He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That’s going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’’ I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did.”

Ciara and Russ took to IG after DK and Normani’s announcement with a cute picture of the four of them on FaceTime saying,

“@RussellWilson and I knew when we introed y’all 3 yrs ago..love was truly in the air. Now y’all gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! @DK Metcalf @Normani we love yall so much.”

Ciara and Russ know a thing about making it last forever as they just celebrated 9 years of marital bliss.

“9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place!,” Ciara posted in a sweet tribute to her hubby. “There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much!”

And Ciara took the time to run down on Jim Jones and press him about finally marrying his longtime love, Chrissy, during this year’s BET Awards. The “Ride” singer told the Harlem rapper that the streets needed to see the couple tie the knot “for the culture” and that “it’s time.”

“Why not? Y’all have like lived life in every capacity anyone could live it in,” she said to Jones. “You living like you’ve already done it. So, let’s just seal it properly. Because you know what? She deserves it, you deserve it.”

Now, we wait to see if she and Russell truly have that direct line to God and if Jim and Chrissy will finally head down the aisle.

