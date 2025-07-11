Voletta Wallace Estate Sues Faith Evans Over Biggie’s Catalog

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

The legacy of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. is now at the center of a major legal battle between his widow and the estate of his mother.

The estate of Biggie’s mother, the late Voletta Wallace, has filed a lawsuit against Faith Evans, the rapper’s widow, alleging an attempt to seize control of his musical legacy. The lawsuit, unsealed on July 9, 2025, accuses Evans of unilaterally managing Notorious B.I.G. LLC, a company co-owned by the estate and Evans, in violation of their 50-50 ownership agreement.

Wayne Barrow, a record executive and trustee of Voletta Wallace’s estate, filed the suit in Delaware’s Chancery Court. In court documents obtained by Bloomberg Law, Barrow claims Evans has ignored the LLC’s ownership structure, redirecting proceeds from Biggie’s catalog to herself and the rapper’s children. The complaint also alleges that Evans lacks familiarity with the LLC’s operations, despite her recent actions.

The legal battle follows the February 2025 passing of Voletta Wallace, who had co-managed the LLC with Evans. Barrow asserts that he had been handling the day-to-day operations of the company before Wallace’s death. The lawsuit also comes in the wake of a $100 million deal in which Primary Wave Music acquired a 50% stake in Biggie’s catalog and likeness rights, a transaction reportedly negotiated by Wallace.

The suit seeks to reaffirm the estate’s 50% ownership of the LLC, compel Evans to adhere to the LLC agreement, and grant Barrow access to the company’s financial records. Evans has yet to respond publicly or appear in court.

This case is the latest in a series of high-profile legal disputes involving the estates of musical legends. Delaware’s Chancery Court, known for handling complex corporate cases, has previously overseen similar battles, including disputes over Prince’s estate and business ventures involving Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The lawsuit underscores ongoing tensions over the management of Biggie’s legacy, nearly three decades after his untimely death in 1997. As the case unfolds, it highlights the challenges of preserving and managing the legacies of cultural icons.

