Big Breeze: From the Streets to the Stage, Guided by Faith

Atlanta rapper Big Breeze, known for his raw authenticity and street gospel sound, recently opened up about his transformative journey from a life of hustling to becoming a voice of faith and hope in the music industry. In an exclusive interview, Breeze shared his story of redemption, his influences, and his purpose.

Growing up on Atlanta’s west side, Breeze described his early life as a struggle to survive. “I was in them streets, man, trying to figure it out,” he admitted. “Selling drugs, toting guns, just trying to get some money. Nine-to-fives weren’t an option for people like me.”

The turning point came when he felt an undeniable call to change. “I was in the trap, tired of the lifestyle—gambling, serving, looking over my shoulder every two seconds,” he recalled. “I heard a voice say, ‘Go to church.’” Initially hesitant, Breeze eventually walked into a church and was stunned to see one of his former drug suppliers there. “It shook my world. I thought, ‘If he’s here, maybe there’s something here for me too.’”

Breeze’s music reflects his unique journey, blending street influences with a message of faith. He credits artists like Future and Young Thug for inspiring his work ethic and sound, though he’s clear their messages don’t align with his current path. “It’s not about what they talk about—it’s their science, their melodies. I wanted to make music that hits different.”

Now, Breeze sees his purpose as bridging gaps. “I come from the streets, but I’m here to show we’re all one kingdom under God,” he said. “I want to bring people together—street gospel, mainstream Christian, all of it.”

His latest collaboration with Kijan Boone and our very own Trendsetter Sense, “Pop Out,” featured on Reach Records’ Summer Twenty-Five Playlist, showcases his growth. “I just wanted to rap, let it all out,” he said of the track. “When I finished, I knew it was special.”

Big Breeze’s story is one of resilience, faith, and purpose. “I’m sold out for Christ,” he declared. “No matter what I look like or where I come from, God gave me all this.”

Big Breeze: From the Streets to the Stage, Guided by Faith was originally published on hotspotatl.com