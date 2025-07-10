Listen Live
Essence Festival Explains Ms. Lauryn Hill's Late Performance Time

Essence Festival Sets Record Straight On Ms. Lauryn Hill Performance

Ms. Lauryn Hill hit the Essence Festival stages at around 2:30 AM local time on July 5 but organizers say it was no fault of her own.

Published on July 10, 2025

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome

Essence Festival organizers had plenty of criticism to contend with in the wake of their annual event in New Orleans, which was reportedly marred by issues regarding timing and scheduling, according to some accounts. Ms. Lauryn Hill performed last week at Essence Festival to a nearly empty stadium after arriving in the wee hours of the morning, but the organizers of the festival say it was no fault of her own.

Taking to social media, Essence Festival organizers, well aware of the complaints regarding Ms. Lauryn Hill’s set time, defended the veteran artist, who arrived onstage on July 5 at around 2:30 AM local time. Hill’s set reportedly concluded at 3:37 AM local time, as reported, with many attendees having already vacated the venue.

From Essence Festival:

Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say.

Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Not for clicks. Not for headlines.

She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can.

The delay? Not hers. We will take that.
The moment? One for the books.
The legacy? Still unmatched

Put some respect on her name.
Keep the takes, but keep her out of them.

Ms. Lauryn Hill supported the Essence Festival statment with one of her own via social media, writing in part, “There seems to be a misconception out there though that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I’m too important to care. That’s nonsense.”

Check out both statements below.

Photo: Getty

Essence Festival Sets Record Straight On Ms. Lauryn Hill Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

