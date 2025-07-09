It’s A Wrap! Amy Luciani Files For Divorce From Dwight Howard After 6 Months Of Marriage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper and former reality TV star Amy Luciani has reportedly ended her marriage to ex-NBA star Dwight Howard. According to divorce documents obtained by EurWeb on July 7, Luciani, 35, filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia’s Superior Court of Gwinnett County, officially ending her months-long union with the 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers alum.

The couple wed in a private ceremony in early February 2025, just weeks after announcing their surprising engagement in December 2024. Luciani — whose real name is Amber Rose Howard — confirmed the split on Monday, issuing an exclusive statement to The Shade Room.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” Luciani said. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

While the filing did not specify a reason for the breakup, it did state that if Luciani can demonstrate the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” the court would have grounds to grant the divorce.

In terms of the settlement, Luciani is requesting an equitable division of all “real and personal property” acquired during the marriage, as well as a fair split of marital assets and debts. She is also asking the court to consider awarding her alimony—whether “periodic, lump-sum, in-kind”, or a combination—on both a temporary and permanent basis.

Additionally, Luciani is seeking for Howard to cover her legal fees, expenses, and court costs, according to the filing obtained by EurWeb.

Notably, the femcee and social media star has also scrubbed photos of the former baller clean from her social media page. In her last post, shared June 12, the hitmaker appeared unbothered and focused as she flaunted her sculpted abs in a white bandeux top and jeans paired with tons of icy jewelry.

The last image of her photo slideshow read:

“The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is. Read that again.”

Howard confirmed he was ‘legally’ married to Luciani in June.

The duo’s sad ending comes almost two weeks after Howard confirmed he was legally married to the “Bag Lady” rapper during his June 23 appearance on The Breakfast Club, attempting to clear up any rumors from nosey social media fans.

“We are— it’s always some rumors. I just keep that side of my life private and keep it moving,” he told The Breakfast Club’s Jess Hilarious last month.

Before their divorce, Luciani had been a fierce defender of Howard, even amid his controversy with Royce Reed, a former cheerleader and TV personality, who shares a son named Braylon Howard with the NBA alum.

In December 2024, Reed took to Instagram to publicly call out the former NBA star, releasing receipts and launching a dedicated page titled “I Had A Baby By Superman.” The nine-part exposé accused Dwight Howard of being a “deadbeat,” and detailed allegations of threats as well as physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. In response, Howard issued a cease-and-desist letter—legal action that Reed claimed hit hard financially, forcing her to launch a GoFundMe campaign in January to help cover mounting attorney fees.

Despite the controversy, Amy Luciani appeared unfazed. She stood by her then-husband, posting affectionate photos of the couple on Instagram. In one image, Howard kissed her cheek as they laughed and clinked champagne glasses aboard a private jet. Her caption read, “After all that… still Committed.”

