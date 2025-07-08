Listen Live
Janet Jackson and Maxwell were spotted holding hands in London, sending social media into a frenzy. Fans are here for this possible love story.

Published on July 8, 2025

janet jackson maxwell "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" 1500th Performance In London - VIP Arrivals
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Music icon Janet Jackson might have a new man—and the internet is eating it up. Over the weekend, cameras caught Janet stepping out with singer Maxwell in London – and they looked pretty cozy.

Janet and Maxwell were strolling hand in hand.

Do Janet Jackson & Maxwell Go Together Real Bad?

The pair was on their way to the 1,500th performance of Cabaret at the famed Kit Kat Club, and while they haven’t confirmed anything yet, the PDA was giving “soft launch.” And we are here for it.

Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) looked flawless alongside Maxwell. She donned a white Stella McCartney suit tailored to perfection. The suit featured high-waisted trousers with a clean, elongated silhouette, a crisp white collared shirt, and a matching blazer.

She styled her hair in a tight braided bun, highlighting her signature bold cheekbones. And, to that end, her makeup was glowing.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer accessorized her look with silver statement hoops and subtle rings.

Next to her, Maxwell looked equally as iconic in a classic pinstripe suit and orange-tinted shades. The “Ascension” singer kept it cool, coordinated, and quietly confident.

Fans Are Ready – Are Janet Jackson & Maxwell Music’s Next Iconic Couple To Watch?

Janet, who has been married three times before, opened up in previous interviews about breaking cycles of coercive control in her past relationships. “I pray to God that I might have different lenses on these eyes than I did before,” she told The Guardian.

And Maxwell? He’s always kept a low profile when it comes to dating, but if this is a real connection, fans are beyond ready to root for it.

If this is just friendship, we love it. If this is romance, we love it even more. Either way, seeing two legends come together – stylishly and soulfully – is giving everything it needs to give.

Do Janet Jackson & Maxwell Go Together Real Bad?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

