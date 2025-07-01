Quinta Brunson & Her Pixie Cut Look TF Good On The Cover Of ‘Bustle’

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Quinta Brunson’s pixie cut has been ruling red carpets, Instagram feeds, and A-list events for a while now, and now fans know why. For Quinta, the signature style is intentional.

The pixie cut symbolizes a fierceness and a strength that she not only embraces but lives. Quinta Brunson is that girl.

Quinta Brunson Covers ‘Bustle Magazine’—And Looks TF Good

In her June 30 Bustle cover story, Quinta opened up about everything from self-confidence to divorce, and did so while slaying every look. The shoot, captured by Black woman photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis, features the Abbott Elementary star draped in full glam, from feathers to sequins.

And yes, her cropped hairstyle and “unbothered” energy are leading the way.

In one shot, she struts in an oversized, powder-blue feathered Palomo Spain jacket paired with sheer tights and black hot pants. We are swooning. In another, she’s seated in a red vintage convertible, draped in a mirrored sequin Gucci coat while holding a bouquet of pink florals.

There’s also that fiery orange draped gown from Loewe! With a plunging neckline, a goddess fit, and a color that makes Quinta’s melanin pop, this ensemble is everything.

Each fit, styled by Black woman stylist Dione Davis, showcases how Quinta Brunson’s pixie adds just enough to her already head-turning looks, highlighting her beauty, personality, and refusal to be boxed in.

Adding to the realness of the images, Quinta shares why she waited to go short in her accompanying interview.

‘I Want To Be A Person,’ Quinta Brunson Talks Cutting Her Hair

“When Abbott started, it felt like, ‘OK, I’m quite public now, and I’m responsible for so many people. I need to be consistent…I need to be reliable,'” she explained. “I got it in my head that that’s a bad sign…You can’t cut your hair… It’s going to give, ‘You don’t know who you are.'”

But now? The former internet star is owning her narrative with a fierce cut that inspires many. “Cutting my hair helped remind me that I am an artist first,” Quinta told the publication. She added that she wanted to “feel things,” “do things,” and “make choices.”

“I want to be a person,” said the Philly native.

The media mogul is making it clear. Her pixie cut is more than a hairstyle. While it frames her face, highlights her cheekbones, and sets off her style, the cut also sends a message. The girls who know, know.

Quinta Brunson Talks Divorce & Living On Your Own Terms

Quinta also touched on how her divorce hit headlines before she was ready to address it. “I didn’t announce anything,” she said. “People have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move. None of us do.”

Instead of feeding into the gossip, she’s been pouring into herself. “It’s a transitional time…I feel very serious about focusing on watering my own gardens, taking care of myself, and the people around me who I actually interact with day-to-day.”

A boundary queen. We love to see it.

From navigating fame to leading as a star and producer, to making the girlies gag, Quinta knows exactly who she is. But she’s also learned to protect her peace. “When it comes to matters of your personal life and decisions you make, you do have to tune it out,” she said.

