Lifestyle

Quick Escapes: Summer Getaways in Ohio

Published on July 1, 2025

Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial with marina
Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

There’s something special about summer in Ohio. Maybe it’s the way the sun cuts between the trees when you drive through a valley, or how Put-in-Bay becomes our own little beach haven (it’s Turks & Caicos if you let us tell it).

Whether you’re craving nature, beachy vibes, or just a solid, quick city weekend getaway that won’t dry your pockets, Ohio’s got options. And yes, they’re worth your time. Here are a few summer getaways from one Ohioan to another:

1. Hocking Hills

Upper Falls, Old Man's Cave, Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio in Winter
Source: Richard Wood / Getty

Hocking Hills is that peaceful friend who doesn’t need to say much to make you feel better. With waterfalls, hiking trails, and cozy cabins tucked away in the woods, it’s the perfect place to log off and breathe.


2. Put-in-Bay

Put-In-Bay
Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

If your summer vibe includes boat rides, boozy slushies, and live music all on a body of water, Put-in-Bay is calling. It’s wild in the best way, but you can still find quiet corners and sunsets that remind you why Ohio summers hit different. Bonus: the ferry ride over makes it feel like a real vaca.

3. Yellow Springs

This little artsy village is full of vintage shops, vegan eats, and a whole lot of soul. You’re also (very) likely to casually spot Dave Chappelle on any given day. Yellow Springs is weird, welcoming, and always a vibe.

4. Geneva-on-the-Lake

Ferris Wheel at Sunset
Source: Hoard11 / Getty

This little strip along Lake Erie feels like the 1950s with arcades, ice cream shops, and lakeside views.

5. Cincinnati or Cleveland

Sometimes you don’t want to be “in nature.” You want good food, rooftop drinks, and a nice hotel you didn’t have to drive six hours to get to. Both Cincinnati and Cleveland deliver on culture, music, and underrated food scenes. Book a room, try a new restaurant, and pretend you’re in Chicago or something.

6. The Mohicans


Yes, actual treehouses! This spot near Loudonville has them, and they’re dreamy. It’s rustic, peaceful, and just the kind of off-the-grid experience that still comes with plumbing. A good pick for couples or solo trips when you want to feel far away without going far.

7. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Wooden Staircase Leading to Brandywine Falls in Cuyahoga National Park
Source: Boogich / Getty

This park sits between Akron and Cleveland, and it’s honestly underrated. Whether you’re biking a trail or chasing waterfalls, it’s an easy way to reconnect with the outdoors.



Ohio might not be the first place people think of for a summer escape; but that’s exactly why these spots hit so well. They’re ours. And, they’re close enough that you don’t have to plan a whole production to enjoy them.


Quick Escapes: Summer Getaways in Ohio  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

