Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

King Combs & Ye Ye FKA Kanye West Drop 'Never Stop' Project

King Combs & Ye Ye FKA Kanye West Drop ‘Never Stop’ Project

King Combs & Ye Ye's Never Stop is a quick collection of seven tracks, with one featuring a verse from North West.

Published on June 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jury To Begin Deliberating In Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial

King Combs, the son of mogul and entertainer Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been supportive of his father throughout the elder Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial. King Combs joined forces with Ye Ye, formerly Ye and Kanye West, for a quick project titled Never Stop, featuring a verse from Ye’s daughter, North West.

King Combs, 27, has previously released a mixtape and a pair of EPs, with Never Stop being his first collaborative effort. With Ye, who has publicly supported Diddy as well during his ordeal, on the production, Combs uses Never Stop as a vehicle to address the legal woes of his fathers and calling out critics who have had plenty to say in the wake of Diddy’s arrest and time in court.

Related Stories

North West, who previously appeared on her father’s Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 projects with Ty Dolla $ign, shows up on the Never Stop‘s opening track “LONELY ROADS” featuring JAAS. Combs also dedicates a song to his late mother, Kim Porter, titled “KIM.”

Ye is only featured on one track vocally, dropping a quick set of bars on the track “PEOPLE LIKE ME.”

Check out Never Stop via Spotify below.

Photo:

SEE ALSO

King Combs & Ye Ye FKA Kanye West Drop ‘Never Stop’ Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close