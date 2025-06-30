King Combs & Ye Ye FKA Kanye West Drop ‘Never Stop’ Project

King Combs, the son of mogul and entertainer Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been supportive of his father throughout the elder Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial. King Combs joined forces with Ye Ye, formerly Ye and Kanye West, for a quick project titled Never Stop, featuring a verse from Ye’s daughter, North West.

King Combs, 27, has previously released a mixtape and a pair of EPs, with Never Stop being his first collaborative effort. With Ye, who has publicly supported Diddy as well during his ordeal, on the production, Combs uses Never Stop as a vehicle to address the legal woes of his fathers and calling out critics who have had plenty to say in the wake of Diddy’s arrest and time in court.

North West, who previously appeared on her father’s Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 projects with Ty Dolla $ign, shows up on the Never Stop‘s opening track “LONELY ROADS” featuring JAAS. Combs also dedicates a song to his late mother, Kim Porter, titled “KIM.”

Ye is only featured on one track vocally, dropping a quick set of bars on the track “PEOPLE LIKE ME.”

