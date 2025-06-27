Walter Scott, Founding Member of The Whispers, Passes Away at 81

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Walter Scott, a founding member of the legendary R&B vocal group The Whispers, has passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that spans over five decades.

His family confirmed his passing to the LA Sentinel on June 26, following a six-month battle with cancer. In a statement to SoulTracks, Whispers Promotional Team member, Desirae L. Benson, said the following:

We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers. His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!

Scott, alongside his twin brother Wallace “Scotty” Scott, formed The Whispers in 1963 in Los Angeles. The group, known for their smooth harmonies, impeccable style, and timeless hits, became one of the defining sounds of R&B and soul music. Though Walter was often regarded as the more reserved of the Scott brothers, his contributions to the group were immeasurable, from his distinct baritone to his passion for perfection in their performances.

The Whispers gained a reputation during the 1970s and 1980s as one of the most consistent and beloved acts in R&B. Their breakthrough came in 1979 with the hit “And the Beat Goes On,” which topped the R&B charts and earned them widespread acclaim. The song, with its infectious groove and flawless vocal arrangement, remains a staple of the genre to this day. Another of their major hits, “Rock Steady,” released in 1987, showcased their ability to adapt to evolving musical trends while staying true to their soulful roots.

Beyond commercial success, The Whispers’ music stood out for its themes of love, heartache, and perseverance. Tracks like “Lady” and “It’s a Love Thing” resonated with generations of fans, cementing their place in the pantheon of R&B greats.

Walter Scott performed with the group well into his later years, showing remarkable dedication to the craft. The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003, a testament to their enduring impact on the music world.

Along with his brother, Scott leaves behind his wife, Jan, two sons, and three grandchildren.

Walter Scott, Founding Member of The Whispers, Passes Away at 81 was originally published on myclassixatl.com