MAGA Racists Predictably Melt Down Over Muslim NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani’s Win

It took no time at all for Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral primary win to remind us that white conservatives haven’t changed much since the Obama years.

Mamdani had already sent shockwaves around the nation when early primary results showed that he took a commanding lead and was expected to win the Democratic nomination over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but now that he has claimed victory, and the MAGA world has been presented with the likelihood that he will be NYC’s next mayor, the Islamophobes are Isgamophobing like we haven’t seen, arguably, since the Black president they all called a Muslim, socialist, communist, Marxist, illegal immigrant and illegitimate president, despite him being none of those things, was still in office.

Here’s loud and proud white nationalist and Trump loyalist Laura Loomer demonstrating that she has no idea what communism is while linking Mamdani to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which happened when Mamdani was all of 9 years old.

“New Yorkers forgot all about the victims of 9/11 killed by Muslims,” Loomer tweeted. “Now a Muslim Communist will be the mayor of New York City. Get out while you can.”

TurningPoint USA founder Charlie Kirk shared the same sentiment, tweeting, “24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11. Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City.”

It never fails, does it? White men have been overwhelmingly responsible for domestic terrorist attacks, including mass shootings, for decades, but none of these MAGA morons would ever suggest a white man shouldn’t be mayor of a city where any of those attacks occurred.

Imagine the meltdown white conservatives would have if lawmakers, elected officials, pundits and citizens started suggesting that white Christian men shouldn’t be allowed to lead any city or state where white Christian men have committed murderous atrocities. Tulsa, Oklahoma, electing its first Black mayor only last year would be quite the political scandal, wouldn’t it? We’d definitely need to make sure Birmingham, Alabama, never saw another white mayor, wouldn’t we? (I mean, we’d literally have to bar white male Christians from being elected to any office in the nation, but y’all get my point.)

Anyone familiar with America’s Reconstruction era knows that the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups justified their racist ideology by spreading propaganda about Black men raping white women — a narrative that is still promoted by mathematically challenged white people today. Well, here’s Tennessee-based Christian nationalist, Pastor Greg Locke, applying that same Grand Wizard mentality to paint a dismal picture of NYC under the rule of a Muslim mayor.

“NEW YORK CITY has fallen,” Locke declared. “The demonic sounds of Islamic prayer calls will soon be heard throughout the streets. The trash will pile higher than ever. Jews and Christians will be hated. Rape will skyrocket. NYC will be the next London.”

Of course, Locke isn’t the only MAGA-fied fearmonger online typing out his anti-Muslim version of Birth of a Nation.

Also, lest we forget, in the MAGA mind (if you can call it a mind), even political candidates and elected officials are DEI-hires if they aren’t white men.

But, hey, these are just right-wing political activists and randoms on the internet, right? It’s not like elected officials or President Donald Trump’s highest-ranking Cabinet members are out here being white nationalists and Islamophobic bigots, right?

Here’s Trump’s senior advisor, Stephen Miller, turning Mamdani’s win into validation of the white nationalist Great Replacement Theory. (Another product of Klan rhetoric that was referenced in a manifesto left by white supremacist Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron.)

“The commentary about NYC Democrats nominating an anarchist-socialist for Mayor omits one point: how unchecked migration fundamentally remade the NYC electorate,” Miller tweeted. “Democrats change politics by changing voters. That’s how you turn a city that defined US dominance into what it is now.”

Hell, while we’re at it, Trump himself responded to Mamdani’s win by decrying the overwhelming support of a “communist lunatic.”

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump said of the guy who did not recently order the bombing of a country that had not attacked us before getting super mad that an intelligent report was leaked that said he hadn’t bombed Iran hard enough. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

Again, none of this rampant Islamophobia began with Mamdani’s win, and none of it is ancient history. It’s all recent AF.

After all, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are still prominent members of the GOP, after popularizing the term “Jihad Squad,” which they repeatedly weaponized against Muslim congresswomen Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Hell, here’s Greene — who once suggested that Omar and Tlaib weren’t “really official” members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible and said they “should go back to the Middle East” — ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government based on nothing but the fact that people who happen to be Muslim are running for office and winning elections.

Look, Mamdani is a pro-reparations progressive, which is why some of the more moderate (and disappointing) Democrats in Congress are shying away from him, too, but the MAGA meltdown isn’t about his politics; it’s about his identity.

I would say these fools are making xenophobia and anti-Muslim hate great again—but this attitude is nothing new. We saw it after 9/11. We saw it during all eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency, and we’ve seen it every day since the current president, who led the birther movement against his predecessor, was elected right after Obama.

They haven’t changed, and they likely never will. That’s why America will never see the “unity” they pretend to want.

