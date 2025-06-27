Desktop banner image
Killa Chronicles: Cam’ron Announces Memoir On The Way

Cam'ron has officially announced that he's writing a memoir, after signing a $750,000 book deal with major publisher Simon & Schuster.

Published on June 27, 2025

Cam'ron It Is What It Is
Source: YouTube / IT IS WHAT IT IS

Cam’ron has officially announced that he’s writing a memoir, after signing a $750,000 book deal with major publisher Simon & Schuster.

The book will tell the story of his rise in Hip-Hop, from his early days in Harlem to becoming a major figure in the game as part of Dipset (The Diplomats), and how he later reinvented himself as a media personality.

Fans can expect the memoir to share real stories from behind the scenes, covering big moments in his life and career, both the wins and the struggles. Cam’ron will also talk about his transition into hosting, with popular shows like *It Is What It Is* and *Come and Talk 2 Me*. In a short statement, Cam said, “I’m happy to have this deal done. Hopefully, the book will be released in February of 2026, and everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it.”

There’s no official title yet, but people are already buzzing about what he might reveal in the book. Known for his sharp wit, bold style, and unfiltered opinions, Cam’ron’s memoir is expected to give fans a closer look at the man behind the music—and the mic. Whether you’re a longtime Dipset supporter or just getting into Cam’s recent media moves, this book will likely have something for everyone.

Killa Chronicles: Cam’ron Announces Memoir On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

