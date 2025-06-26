Lizzo Drops New Mixtape With SZA & Doja Cat This Friday

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lizzo Announces New Mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling Featuring Doja Cat & SZA — Dropping This Friday

Lizzo is stepping back into the spotlight with full force.

The multi-talented artist just announced her upcoming mixtape titled My Face Hurts From Smiling, set to release this Friday.

The project is already making noise, not just for its bold title and timing, but for its high-profile features from two powerhouse artists: Doja Cat and SZA.

This mixtape marks a confident return for Lizzo, who has been relatively quiet since the 2022 success of her album Special.

With tracks like “About Damn Time” earning her Grammy gold and mainstream acclaim, the new project feels like both a continuation and a creative reset — one that leans more into her rap roots, bold personality, and unfiltered charisma.

The rollout for My Face Hurts From Smiling was just as loud as Lizzo herself. She teased the release with a cheeky social post showing smiley-face emojis covering her middle fingers — a playful nod to the haters and a clear message that she’s back on her own terms.

The title itself suggests duality: joy, defiance, and maybe a bit of sarcasm. As Lizzo put it, she’s smiling — and daring you to question why.

The mixtape is said to feature a mix of high-energy tracks and melodic surprises. Her collaboration with Doja Cat, titled “Still Can’t Fuh,” is expected to bring fierce bars and viral energy, while her track with SZA, “IRL,” leans into a more sultry, slow-burning vibe.

The combination of these three women — each dominating their own lane — adds a layer of anticipation and crossover appeal to the release.

Lizzo is also leaning into the freestyle and fun spirit that defined her earlier work.

Tracks like “Yitty On Yo Tittys (Freestyle)” are rumored to channel the same wild, catchy energy that made her a breakout star, this time with even more confidence and control over her sound.

Whether you’re a fan of her rap flows, her feel-good anthems, or her unapologetic confidence, My Face Hurts From Smiling is shaping up to be a mixtape with something for everyone — and a statement from Lizzo that she’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Mark your calendars — this Friday, it’s time to smile (and maybe twerk) again.

