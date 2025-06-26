Listen Live
Entertainment

Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief After 37 Years

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

After nearly four decades shaping the voice and vision of American Vogue, Anna Wintour is officially stepping down as editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine.

According to multiple industry outlets including People, WWD, Business of Fashion, and more, the announcement came during a staff meeting on the morning of June 25th. While Wintour (75) is leaving her post at Vogue’s U.S. edition, she’s not disappearing from Condé Nast entirely. She’ll remain in her other high-ranking roles as global chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, continuing to oversee editorial direction across major titles like GQ, Vanity Fair, and Architectural Digest.

RELATED: The Top Superfine Looks From the 2025 Met Gala

Wintour took over Vogue in 1988 and wasted no time making her mark. Her very first cover, the November 1988 issue, famously featured model Michaela Bercu wearing jeans and a bejeweled Christian Lacroix top. The image broke long-standing Vogue norms. Wintour brought a breath of fresh, fashion-forward air that challenged the industry to evolve.

“That one broke all the rules,” Wintour recalled in a 2012 interview with Vogue. “I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change.”

She also ushered in the now-standard era of celebrities fronting fashion magazine covers. Under her reign, Vogue didn’t just report on fashion and celeb culture, it shaped it.

Of course, Anna Wintour’s presence wasn’t without mystique. Her signature bob and dark sunglasses became as recognizable as her reputation for being tough, precise, and, at times, intimidating.

That image helped inspire the icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, written by Wintour’s former assistant Lauren Weisberger. When the film premiered in 2006, Wintour showed up wearing Prada herself.

RELATED: Vogue EIC Anna Wintour Apologizes For Mistreating Black Employees

In 2009, she peeled back the curtain on her world with The September Issue, a documentary that followed the making of Vogue’s biggest issue of the year. It offered one of the first real glimpses into the inner workings of Wintour’s editorial empire.

Over the years, her influence only expanded. She was named artistic director of Condé Nast in 2013, global content advisor in 2019, and remains one of the most powerful figures in media and fashion.

No successor has been named yet, but the search is reportedly underway.

SEE ALSO

Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief After 37 Years  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close