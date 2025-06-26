Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief After 37 Years

Source: John Nacion / Getty

After nearly four decades shaping the voice and vision of American Vogue, Anna Wintour is officially stepping down as editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine.

According to multiple industry outlets including People, WWD, Business of Fashion, and more, the announcement came during a staff meeting on the morning of June 25th. While Wintour (75) is leaving her post at Vogue’s U.S. edition, she’s not disappearing from Condé Nast entirely. She’ll remain in her other high-ranking roles as global chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, continuing to oversee editorial direction across major titles like GQ, Vanity Fair, and Architectural Digest.

Wintour took over Vogue in 1988 and wasted no time making her mark. Her very first cover, the November 1988 issue, famously featured model Michaela Bercu wearing jeans and a bejeweled Christian Lacroix top. The image broke long-standing Vogue norms. Wintour brought a breath of fresh, fashion-forward air that challenged the industry to evolve.

“That one broke all the rules,” Wintour recalled in a 2012 interview with Vogue. “I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change.”

She also ushered in the now-standard era of celebrities fronting fashion magazine covers. Under her reign, Vogue didn’t just report on fashion and celeb culture, it shaped it.

Of course, Anna Wintour’s presence wasn’t without mystique. Her signature bob and dark sunglasses became as recognizable as her reputation for being tough, precise, and, at times, intimidating.

That image helped inspire the icy Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, written by Wintour’s former assistant Lauren Weisberger. When the film premiered in 2006, Wintour showed up wearing Prada herself.

In 2009, she peeled back the curtain on her world with The September Issue, a documentary that followed the making of Vogue’s biggest issue of the year. It offered one of the first real glimpses into the inner workings of Wintour’s editorial empire.

Over the years, her influence only expanded. She was named artistic director of Condé Nast in 2013, global content advisor in 2019, and remains one of the most powerful figures in media and fashion.

No successor has been named yet, but the search is reportedly underway.

