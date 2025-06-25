Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was recently spotted rocking the $6 NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, giving us an unexpected yet effortlessly fabulous beauty moment. The socialite worked the affordable gloss while out and about in Beverly Hills, proving that style doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag. Harvey paired the shiny lip balm with a white graphic tee, oversized pants, designer shades and a swag that could not be denied.

Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

NYX Professional Makeup was launched in Los Angeles in 1999, offering luxury makeup at affordable prices. NYX is loved by both professional artists and everyday makeup enthusiasts, providing a wide range of beauty products that create fabulous looks. Among their standout lip options is the iconic Butter Gloss line. While high‑end glosses can run ten times that, NYX manages to deliver soft, glossy lips with a lightweight feel. Lori Harvey’s choice of this wallet-friendly gloss isn’t just a trend; it’s a reminder that beauty products don’t have to be expensive to make a statement.

Lori Harvey Rocks NYX Butter Gloss

Harvey knows a thing or two about both beauty and fashion. The model can stun with a beautiful beat face while working a fly outfit. From walking high-fashion runways to launching her skincare brand, SKN by LH, Harvey has built a personal brand rooted in elegance, beauty and quiet confidence. Her fashion game is consistently on point, and she continues to rise through the cultural ranks as a full-fledged it-girl. And the fact that she is slaying in these California streets sporting an economical beauty brand makes us love her more.

Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Click here to add NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss to your cart.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 NYX Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval was originally published on hellobeautiful.com