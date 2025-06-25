Listen Live
MakeUp

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 NYX Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval

Lori Harvey sported this budget-friendly lip gloss while out and about in Beverly Hills, proving that good beauty products don't always come with a hefty price tag.

Published on June 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was recently spotted rocking the $6 NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, giving us an unexpected yet effortlessly fabulous beauty moment. The socialite worked the affordable gloss while out and about in Beverly Hills, proving that style doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag. Harvey paired the shiny lip balm with a white graphic tee, oversized pants, designer shades and a swag that could not be denied.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

NYX Professional Makeup was launched in Los Angeles in 1999, offering luxury makeup at affordable prices. NYX is loved by both professional artists and everyday makeup enthusiasts, providing a wide range of beauty products that create fabulous looks. Among their standout lip options is the iconic Butter Gloss line. While high‑end glosses can run ten times that, NYX manages to deliver soft, glossy lips with a lightweight feel. Lori Harvey’s choice of this wallet-friendly gloss isn’t just a trend; it’s a reminder that beauty products don’t have to be expensive to make a statement.

Lori Harvey Rocks NYX Butter Gloss

Harvey knows a thing or two about both beauty and fashion. The model can stun with a beautiful beat face while working a fly outfit. From walking high-fashion runways to launching her skincare brand, SKN by LH, Harvey has built a personal brand rooted in elegance, beauty and quiet confidence. Her fashion game is consistently on point, and she continues to rise through the cultural ranks as a full-fledged it-girl. And the fact that she is slaying in these California streets sporting an economical beauty brand makes us love her more.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Click here to add NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss to your cart.

SEE ALSO

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 NYX Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close