GloRilla Drops Inspirational Video For “Rain Down On Me”

Published on June 24, 2025

Just two days after headlining Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, GloRilla has dropped the music video for her track, “Rain Down on Me!”

The inspirational offering from her latest album, Glorious, features gospel mainstays Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Chandler Moore, and Maverick City Music. Sampling Franklin’s “Melodies From Heaven,” the track was a surprise hit from Big Glo, landing at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart in October 2024. It also debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart.

The track received renewed interest earlier this month when it won the “Dr. Bobby Jones Inspirational/Gospel Award” at the 2025 BET Awards. While many fans were happy for her win, there were some gospel purists (including one notable artist) who thought that BET was “pandering” to the rap audience by giving her the win.

Either way, GloRilla has no problems showcasing the various layers of her being and expressing her gratitude for God, and we wouldn’t want her to be any other way!

GloRilla Drops Inspirational Video For "Rain Down On Me"

