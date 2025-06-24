Listen Live
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour

Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour

Published on June 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine Tour 2025
Source: Cr8 Agency / CR8 Agency

The rumors are true: Over 25 years after their 1st history-making duet, R&B legends Brandy & Monica are finally hitting the road…TOGETHER!

On Tuesday (June 24), the soulful duo appeared on CBS Mornings to officially announce their first-ever co-headlining tour this fall. The tour is appropriately titled after their Grammy-winning track, “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1998.

Joining them on the tour will be fellow R&B divas Kelly Rowland and Muni Long, along with 2025 American Idol champion Jamal Roberts, making it a show that will be hard to miss.

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour kicks off on October 16 in Cincinnati and will run through 24 cities before ending in Houston on December 7. Atlanta fans can look forward to checking out the show on Halloween Night at State Farm Arena.

“Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment — it’s a cultural homecoming,” says Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective, in a press release. “Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time. At BPC, we’re committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both.”

Brandy & Monica expressed their mutual excitement for the tour in the press release:

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.” — Brandy

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.” — Monica

Tickets for the tour officially go on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Presales kick off on Thursday, June 26 with the code BPC.

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close