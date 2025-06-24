Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour

Source: Cr8 Agency / CR8 Agency

The rumors are true: Over 25 years after their 1st history-making duet, R&B legends Brandy & Monica are finally hitting the road…TOGETHER!

On Tuesday (June 24), the soulful duo appeared on CBS Mornings to officially announce their first-ever co-headlining tour this fall. The tour is appropriately titled after their Grammy-winning track, “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1998.

Joining them on the tour will be fellow R&B divas Kelly Rowland and Muni Long, along with 2025 American Idol champion Jamal Roberts, making it a show that will be hard to miss.

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour kicks off on October 16 in Cincinnati and will run through 24 cities before ending in Houston on December 7. Atlanta fans can look forward to checking out the show on Halloween Night at State Farm Arena.

“Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment — it’s a cultural homecoming,” says Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective, in a press release. “Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time. At BPC, we’re committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both.”

Brandy & Monica expressed their mutual excitement for the tour in the press release:

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.” — Brandy



“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.” — Monica

Tickets for the tour officially go on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Presales kick off on Thursday, June 26 with the code BPC.

Brandy & Monica Announce Their First-Ever Joint Tour was originally published on majicatl.com