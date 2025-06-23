Listen Live
Jim Jones Stands On His Nas Claim On Shannon Sharpe's Pod

Jim Jones Stands On His Nas Claim In Heated Exchange With Shannon Sharpe

Jim Jones is standing on business regarding his bold claim that he’s rapping better than Nas these days.

Published on June 23, 2025

Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During a heated appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Nightcap podcast, Capo held his ground and let the shots fly. “I can sing more Nas records than you right now!” Jones fired at Sharpe, defending his take with confidence. Then, turning to Ochocinco, he added, “He don’t even know about rap, he’s just doing it for the views—trying to get Jim Jones on here to get hot.”

Jim was NOT feeling that one at all and said, “*Get him hot? Man, check the podcast space,” Sharpe clapped back made it clear that the night cap was “The biggest podcast” the rapper has ever been one.

Related Stories

Even when the Harlem rapper tried to flip the convo by asking Sharpe to name a Nas track, Unc didn’t flinch. “You not on that level yet, bro,” he said. “You might can out rap me, but you can’t out talk me!” Jones eventually gave Sharpe his props, but not before throwing some shade at *Club Shay Shay*, saying nobody really cares about that show like they say they do.

This all started when Jim made noise on the Joe and Jada podcast, claiming he’s got more Billboard hits than Nas and that he connects more with the younger crowd. Sharpe wasn’t feeling it, and now it’s turned into a full-blown debate, Hip-Hop credentials vs. Hall of Fame confidence.

This was an episode for the books. One thing’s clear: Jim’s standing on business, and Shannon’s not letting anything slide.

Jim Jones Stands On His Nas Claim In Heated Exchange With Shannon Sharpe  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

