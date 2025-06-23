Eminem’s Stalker Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

After years of unwanted encounters and frightening break-ins, Eminem can finally rest easier knowing that the man who has repeatedly invaded his privacy is headed to prison for a very long time.

Matthew David Hughes, 32, has been sentenced to serve between 18 and 37.5 years behind bars following his conviction for multiple offenses tied to his obsession with the rapper. On June 17, a judge in Macomb County, Michigan handed down the sentence, which includes 15 to 30 years for first-degree home invasion and an additional 3 years and 6 months to 7 years for aggravated stalking.

These sentences will run consecutively, ensuring Hughes will not walk free for at least 18 years.

Hughes’ latest run-in with the law stems from an incident in August 2024, when he unlawfully entered Eminem’s home in Clinton Township and made off with a bicycle before being spotted and fleeing. This wasn’t an isolated case—during the trial, which lasted two days, Eminem testified that this individual had harassed him for years.

One of the most alarming moments came in 2020 when Hughes smashed a window with a brick and made his way into Em’s house. The rapper confronted him face-to-face and later said Hughes made threatening remarks. Eminem was able to detain him until authorities arrived. Hughes was given probation for that offense, but clearly, that wasn’t enough to stop him.

Even before the 2020 incident, Hughes had already been arrested for trespassing on multiple properties in search of the artist, including one Eminem no longer owned. His pattern of behavior painted a disturbing picture of obsession, eerily similar to the character “Stan” from Eminem’s iconic song.

Now, with a serious sentence in place, authorities have put a definitive stop to Hughes’ dangerous pursuit. For Eminem, this marks the end of a long and unsettling chapter—and the beginning of a much-needed sense of security.

