Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Teases Major Announcement With Mysterious Message

Cardi B Teases Major Announcement With Mysterious Message: ‘Time’s Up’

Published on June 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Cardi B is building anticipation for a major reveal, taking to Instagram on June 23 to share a cryptic video and message that has fans buzzing.

The 32-year-old rapper hinted at a big announcement set for tomorrow, posting a dramatic video filled with intense imagery and bold declarations. In the clip, Cardi reflects on the past seven years of her journey, saying, “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell.”

She continued with powerful statements, adding, “I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”

Her caption echoed the sentiment with a short but pointed message: “Time up. I got an announcement to make tomorrow.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with excitement and speculation. One fan wrote, “No way I’m so up,” while another echoed Cardi’s words, saying, “I’m not your villain, I’m your karma!”

While the nature of the announcement remains unclear, the tone suggests something deeply personal, and possibly career-defining. Whether it’s new music, a major project, or a bold new chapter, Cardi B has everyone watching and waiting.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Teases Major Announcement With Mysterious Message: ‘Time’s Up’  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close