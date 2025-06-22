Trinidad James Talks Performing, Style, and Memories at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



Trinidad James brought charisma and gratitude to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, marking his third time performing at the iconic Atlanta event. Speaking with Lore’l from the Morning Hustle, James shared his warmth and enthusiasm for performing in his hometown.

“It’s a blessing. I’m so thankful they still rock with me,” he said, acknowledging the support he’s received from Atlanta and Hot 107.9. For James, the stage isn’t just a platform; it’s a connection to the city that shaped him.

Known for his bold style, Trinidad James didn’t disappoint this year. When asked about his standout grill, he revealed, “It’s high frequency, baby. Gotta keep it Atlanta.” His unique flair adds another layer of excitement to his performances.

James also reminisced about unforgettable Birthday Bash moments, including meeting Drake for the first time backstage. “That introduction opened doors. Birthday Bash is all about bringing people together,” he reflected.

Expressing gratitude, James noted, “Climbing back to the top isn’t easy, but events like this remind me why I do it. It’s an honor to be here.”

With his vibrant personality and high-energy performance, Trinidad James electrified the stage, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

