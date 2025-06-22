Solange Knowles Slays In Loewe Giving Quiet Luxury & Effortless Style

Listen Live
Solange Knowles' Grey Fashion Loewe Moment Is Everything

There are reasons why Solange Knowles continues to be that girl - and her recent look is just one of them.

Published on June 22, 2025

solange knowles loewe article Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party
Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

When Solange Knowles steps into the room, best believe she clears it. Our favorite Saint Heron founder and curator recently graced Houston’s historic Eldorado Ballroom with her presence. And let’s just say, sis did not disappoint.

Giving us flawless fashion, effortless style, and luxury vibes, Solange had all the girls gagging. So, let’s get into the details.

RELATED: 5 Things We Learned From Solange Knowles’ Recent Conversation With ‘Vogue Australia’

Solange Knowls Gives Effortless Style In Loewe

Solange is back in Texas to celebrate her Saint Heron “Glory to Glory” six-night presentation. Taking to social media, Solange shared her look for one of the events.

Draped in an effortlessly chic gray Loewe gown, Solange exuded pure elegance. The flowing fabric danced around her and highlighted her stunning silhouette. The gown featured delicate details like side slits and sweeping fabric trails, making every step feel editorial.

Solange’s gorgeous natural curls flowed freely, complementing the dress, while her minimalistic yet striking makeup showcased her glowing skin. The beauty of her look was in the understated glam. In other words, Solange’s fit was a masterclass in subtle yet impactful style.

The fact that Sis’ body was simply tea added to the fashion and beauty. Solange ate this look up.

RELATED: Couture, Cool, & Effortlessly Chic: 8 Times Solange Knowles Slayed Fashion Week

Solange Knowles Is The Coolest Of Curators With Saint Heron

But Solange Knowles fans are not surprised her Loewe slay. She is known for her looks, intentionality, and presence. As told Essence, “When I’m on the curatorial side of my practice with Saint Heron and The Eldorado Ballroom, it’s truly about finding a balance of being rooted in the work, the research, and the expression of these performances.”

In the interview, she added, “showing up with the ease of feeling grounded in looking and feeling myself and my best” is important, as well.

Solange continues to blend style, culture, and art, and we’re here for every bit of it.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

