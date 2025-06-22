Desktop banner image
Belly Gang Kushington Lights Up Birthday Bash 2025

“I’ve Been Waiting On This Moment!” Belly Gang Kushington Lights Up Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Belly Gang Kushington delivers a surprise performance at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, celebrating Atlanta’s culture and his rising career.

Published on June 22, 2025

Belly Gang Kushington
Belly Gang Kushington brought energy and hometown pride to Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, delivering a highly anticipated surprise performance. Backstage with Incognito, the rapper didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for being part of the iconic event. “I ain’t clear my schedule. This is my schedule. I’ve been waiting on this moment!” he declared.

Reflecting on the significance of Birthday Bash, Kushington shared nostalgic memories of attending as a child to see Atlanta’s top artists unite. “It’s amazing,” he said. “You get to see all the artists you’ve been listening to all year in one spot.” Now, as a performer, he’s stepping into the event’s rich cultural legacy.

Kushington teased the crowd with hints of his favorite unreleased song, “Streets Back,” which he promised would go crazy during his performance. Later that night, he planned to keep the festivities alive at a sold-out afterparty at Dreams ATL, celebrating yet another milestone in his rising career.

With his passion for his city and dedication to his craft, Belly Gang Kushington’s presence at Birthday Bash wasn’t just a performance—it was a full-circle moment marking his place in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

“I’ve Been Waiting On This Moment!” Belly Gang Kushington Lights Up Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

