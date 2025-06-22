Desktop banner image
"I'm So ATL" Young Dro at Birthday Bash

“I’m So ATL” Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety and Atlanta Pride at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Young Dro reflects on sobriety, Atlanta pride, and performing at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025, inspiring fans and community.

Published on June 22, 2025

Young Drop Birthday Bash
Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital


Young Dro lit up the stage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, marking an important milestone in his career and personal life. Speaking with Kyle Santillian from the Morning Hustle backstage, the rapper reflected on his unwavering love for Atlanta, his cultural roots, and his triumph over past battles.

“I’m so ATL,” Dro declared, radiating pride for his city. He shared how Atlanta’s unique slang, fashion, and influence inspire him both personally and professionally. For Dro, performing at Birthday Bash felt like a family cookout, a gathering of fans and artists united by their love for hip-hop.

This year’s performance had an even deeper meaning for Dro—it was his first sober Birthday Bash and came as he celebrated four years of sobriety. “The walk was a good walk. It showed me who I am and what I need to do,” he shared, expressing gratitude for Hot 107.9 and the Atlanta community that supported him throughout his journey.

Dro also debunked misconceptions about Atlanta, highlighting its legacy of black excellence and its pivotal role in history. “We’re more than strip clubs—this is the Mecca,” he emphasized.

With his resilience and passion, Young Dro left an indelible mark on the Birthday Bash stage and Atlanta’s hip-hop culture.

“I’m So ATL” Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety and Atlanta Pride at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

